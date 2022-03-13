Olympics hopeful Ryan getting on his bike for Ukrainian kids

Action sports riders and street artists have joined forces to set up a Children in Need fundraiser for kids fleeing conflict in war-torn Ukraine.

A peace mural depicting a dove and Ukrainian symbolism will be unveiled at Thunder Park in Bangor later today, followed by demonstrations from leading BMX riders and rollerbladers.

Park owner Matthew Gillespie said he was moved to do something to help after seeing heart-rending images of children fleeing Russian bombs in eastern Ukraine.

He added: “I’m a father myself to a young son, and seeing the distressing images coming from Ukraine and how children, young people and their families were suffering made me think, ‘I can’t sit back and do nothing’.

“With the public’s help, we want to raise as much money as possible. The proceeds will go to Save the Children, who are one of the charities delivering aid and relief out there.

“We’ve worked hard to put on a spectacle, with music from DJ Andrew Johnston of Misfit and Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay. Stunts will be performed by five BMX riders, the youngest being eight years old.

“We also have seven in-line rollerbladers coming from Dublin to perform and of course we will have Olympic hopeful Ryan Henderson as the star.

“We want everyone to come along and show their support to the people of Ukraine at this very difficult time.”

Ryan (26), from east Belfast, is aiming to become the first Irishman to compete as a BMX rider in the Olympics at Paris 2024 and is taking part in today’s fundraiser.

He told Sunday Life: “Matthew came up with the idea for a fundraiser and a Ukraine mural because he really wants to help the kids in Ukraine and thought this would be a good way of trying to do that. Bangor street artist Codo has done a lot of work at Thunder Park for us already and it’s really eye-catching. The first thing you see when you walk in are all these wee faces on the ramps, which is pretty cool and was done by him. The mural will really add to that.

“It’s bringing us all together to have a good time and take part in a fun event to try and raise some money for people fleeing the conflict. We’ll have BMX riders and rollerbladers doing some demos which will be great, it’s an opportunity for us to show off really.

“Our last show was in around 2019, so it’ll be nice to spend some time with one another and bounce off each other when we’re riding. We’re excited for people to come down, see what we’re about and raise some money for the kids.”

There will be live music and displays throughout the afternoon after the unveiling of the mural.