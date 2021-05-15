Omagh bomb police poster fetches £750

A poster circulated by the RUC appealing for information in the aftermath of the Omagh bomb

A police poster about the Omagh bomb has sold for seven times its estimate in a controversial auction.

The police appealed for information in the aftermath of the August 1998 atrocity with a poster about the Vauxhall Cavalier used by the bombers.

It was circulated across Northern Ireland and was used in a television appeal by the RUC.

Its sale had been described by a victims’ campaigner as in “bad taste” but was defended by Dublin auction house Whyte’s.

In the online auction of historical artefacts, which finished yesterday, the poster was bought for €750 (£646) by an unknown bidder.

The lot was described by Whyte’s as “issued by the Royal Ulster Constabulary, with colour images of the car that contained the explosives, seeking information. Framed.” Said to be in “very fine” condition, it was estimated to go for between €100 and €150.

Kenny Donaldson, director of services at the South East Fermanagh Foundation said the sale was “a crass attempt at profiteering”.

Ian Whyte, managing director of the auctioneers, told the Belfast Telegraph the item was being sold by a collector who is “trimming down his collection”.

“It was dreadful event, but it’s part of our history, unfortunately,” he said.

He added: “It’s important that these things are recorded. It is a chilling piece of history, but it’s important that artefacts like this are preserved and kept — either by private or public collections.”