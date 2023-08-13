Omagh marking 25 years since bomb with memorial service for victims

Some of the victims of the Omagh bomb (top row, from left): James Barker, Esther Gibson, Sean McGrath, Gareth Conway, Elizabeth Rush, Fred White and Lorraine Wilson; (bottom row, from left) Veda Short, Alan Radford, Bryan White, Brenda Logue, Deborah Cartwright, Geraldine Breslin and Oran Doherty

Relatives of those killed in the Omagh bombing will gather today to mark the 25th anniversary of the worst atrocity ever committed in Northern Ireland.

A remembrance service will be held in the town in memory of the 29 people killed — including an expectant mother of twins — and the more than 200 injured when a 500lb car bomb planted by the Real IRA detonated on August 15, 1998.

The interdenominational prayer service will take place at the memorial garden at 3pm, with music, readings, a roll of honour of the victims’ names read out and the Lord’s Prayer said in English, Irish and Spanish.

Among the dead were two Spaniards: 12-year-old Fernando Blasco Baselga, who was on a language exchange trip with Buncrana Primary School, and 23-year-old Rocio Abad Ramos, a supervisor on the visit.

Aftermath of the Omagh bombing

Standing among the crowd in Omagh this afternoon will be justice campaigner Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aiden was killed in the blast.

Mr Gallagher recently met with the chair of the upcoming Omagh Bombing Inquiry, the distinguished Scottish judge Lord Turnbull.

“We had a meeting and I was very impressed by him,” Mr Gallagher told Sunday Life.

“We’re looking forward to working with the inquiry and co-operating.

“The government, the secretary of state — they are moving at pace. And by its nature, these things take time, but we are hoping to be up and running in the second part of this year.

“But there will be a huge amount of reading because there’s a lot of material available in connection with this.

“So, for me, this will hopefully be the beginning of the end.”

Mr Gallagher said the passage of time had not made his pain any easier to handle.

“Absolutely not, but this is a significant landmark, 25 years on, and also the fact that the government has just announced the public inquiry, it means that the pressure’s off, trying to get a public inquiry, and a lot of the burden will now move on to the legal team rather than ourselves in campaigning,” he added.

“So, from that point of view, this, the 25th anniversary, will make a huge difference.

“We just simply want to know the answers to questions we’ve been asking for 25 years — namely the people involved in this crime. Everybody knows who they were.”

Nobody has ever been convicted for carrying out the atrocity.