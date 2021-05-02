On location with Line of Duty

Countdown to show finale as we reveal familiar landmarks and locales in hit series

As Line of Duty draws to a nail-biting conclusion tonight, millions of fans will be glued to their TV screens to find out just who is the fourth and final H.

The sixth series of the popular police procedural drama has kept the audience gripped for seven weeks, with its nail-biting twists, red herrings and clues.

But for Northern Ireland fans, part of the fun in watching the show, filmed since series two in Belfast, is spotting the familiar locations used. The series is based in an unnamed town in the English Midlands but that doesn't stop local fans tuning in every week to see just what Belfast street, landmark or building will pop up for the first time or make a reappearance.

One of the most used locations in Line of Duty is the headquarters of anti-corruption unit AC-12, home to Superintendent Ted Hastings and his team, DI Steve Arnott, DI Kate Fleming and newcomer, DC Chloe Bishop.

The Invest NI building in Bedford Street doubles up as the external and lobby of AC-12, while the BT Riverside Tower in Lanyon Place is used as the unit's internal office, where all investigations into bent coppers are initiated and investigated.

Corpus Christi College at Ard Na Va Road in west Belfast is the location for Hillside Station - or 'The Hill', which is the headquarters of the Murder Investigation Team. The former secondary school provides the external and internal shots for The Hill, where DCI Joanne Davidson, disgraced officer Ian Buckells and deceased new recruit Ryan Pilkington were based. DI Kate Fleming was also based here this series, after leaving AC-12 to join MIT.

The car park where Davidson lured Fleming to meet Pilkington and which was used in episode five's shoot-out cliffhanger is Euro Car Park, Lower North Street, in the city centre. The external shots of the Crown Court are Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square North.

Another familiar location for Northern Ireland viewers is the graffiti-covered subway, used for clandestine meet-ups between Fleming and Arnott. The subway, at High Street, was also a place to meet this series for Fleming and Hastings, when she agreed to provide intel to AC-12 on Davidson and Pilkington's movements.

The Cavehill Road in north Belfast featured heavily in the first episode, when MIT were rerouted by Davidson to intercept an armed robbery in progress. The team was on their way at the time to arrest a potential suspect in the murder of investigative journalist, Gail Vella.

The outside of Kult Beauty, in Sunningdale Park, off the Cavehill Road, was used for the external shots of the targeted bookies.

Belfast Central Library's entrance and steps make a regular appearance as police headquarters, where Chief Constable Philip Osborne is based.

And South Woodburn Reservoir, Woodburn Road, was the location for the attempt on the life of Terry Boyle, while in the care of Pilkington and a second officer, who was drowned by Pilkington. The car with all three in it veered off the road when Pilkington attacked the officer and ended up in the reservoir.

Private residences in Belfast were also used for the homes of Davidson, Farida Jatri, Arnott and Steph Corbett.

In previous series, other locations have included the former Belfast Telegraph Building. Its exterior reappeared in last weekend's episode, when Fleming and Davidson went on the run after Fleming shot Pilkington. Donegall Street and surrounding streets were also used in this episode during the car chase scenes.