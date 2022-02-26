On the run accused in court no show

Judge issues warrant for arrest of alleged fraudster Brennan

AN alleged GAA tickets fraudster who had been on the run for almost four years has failed to turn up at court.

A judge has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Wesley Brennan, who now has an address in north Belfast, after his no-show at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of being unlawfully at large in 2018.

Defence counsel Luke Curran said he could give no explanation for 35-year-old Brennan’s non-attendance at the hearing.

Brennan, a Dubliner, had previously appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in November last year having been arrested 47 months after he failed to return to Maghaberry Prison while on remand. He was remanded in custody on that occasion but was later bailed.

Prior to his November 2021 appearance he had been arrested by police in the Republic acting on a European Arrest Warrant.

But following his no-show on Thursday, Deputy District Chris Holmes adjourned the case for a week to give Brennan a chance to come to court.

Brennan, now with an address at Waveney Drive in Belfast, faces a single charge of being unlawfully at large from HMP Maghaberry on January 12, 2018.

In 2018 Brennan had been facing fraud charges related to an alleged online scam involving the sale of purported tickets for the All Ireland Final. He was charged with fraud by false representation, in that he allegedly created false advertising with intent to cause loss.