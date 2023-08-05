‘One of life’s good guys’: Court packed for tributes to NI solicitor ahead of funeral

Newtownards Magistrates Court was filled last week as friends and colleagues gathered to pay tribute to Darren Duncan.

Family, friends and colleagues across the legal sector will gather in Bangor on Monday for the funeral of respected solicitor Darren Duncan.

A service of thanksgiving will be held at the city’s West Presbyterian Church before a private family committal for the father-of-two (48).

Mr Duncan, a senior partner with McConnell Kelly, died on July 28 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Newtownards Magistrates Court was filled last week as friends and colleagues gathered to pay tribute to him.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that having known Mr Duncan professionally through his jobs as a part-time judge and senior barrister, his integrity was “beyond question”.

Mr Mateer added: “Everyone who knew him as a friend and colleague can testify to his strength of character and professionalism.

“His passing will be a great loss to the legal profession, and the court staff here in Ards have specifically asked to be associated with these remarks — that we wish to send our sincere condolences to Darren’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Mr Duncan qualified as a solicitor in 2000 and worked for Trevor Smyth and Co and Higgins, Hollywood Deazley before moving to McConnell Kelly in 2003, becoming a partner with the firm in 2006.

Andrew Smyth, his friend and a senior solicitor, said the company was “devastated”.

“We know how close he was to all of you and how cruel it is that he has passed at a relatively young age,’’ he added.

“Having had the honour of working closely with him for 20 years, I can personally testify that he was a man of rare energy, motivation and acumen.

“He was a leader to us and he led by example. He will always be considered as one of life’s good guys and we are all much the poorer for his loss.”

Speaking on behalf of the bar, Michael McAleer told the court he had been friends with Mr Duncan for 30 years, studying law at university with him.

He praised the “courage, bravery and fortitude” with which he fought cancer and added: “Darren was a father, a husband, a son and a brother, and he lived his private life in the same conscientious, decent and honourable manner that he practised law.”