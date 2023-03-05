One of NI’s biggest pig farms in dock on water rap

Among several charges, producer accused of diverting domestic supply to a factory

One of Northern Ireland’s largest pig producers has been charged with dodging paying for water by diverting a domestic supply to one of its factories.

JMW Farms Ltd is accused of using a household water pipe to service one of its sites outside Killylea in Co Armagh.

The multi-million-pound cross-border pork firm faces a total of seven charges all dated in May last year.

It’s accused of interfering with a water supply pipe to service a commercial premises on Kennedies Road.

Another charge alleges that it obtained services by a dishonest act by evading connections charges and payment for a water supply.

The firm is also accused of using water supplied by NI Water to the same address for a domestic supply to service a commercial premises.

It is further accused of attaching a pipe or apparatus to a main water pipe owned by NI Water and of misusing or unduly consuming water at the address.

The case against the company is due to be mentioned at Armagh Departmental Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Sunday Life approached the company for comment but didn’t receive a reply.

JMW Farms Ltd

JMW Farms is one of the most successful pig producers in Northern Ireland, with operations in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

According to Companies House filings, in 2021 it recorded a turnover of almost £63m with an average of 115 employees, generating a profit of £5.8m.

That same year it was announced the firm was behind plans to develop a £75m pork processing plant in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

Last November the company was named Pig Producer of the Year at the National Pig Awards at a ceremony in London.

JMW Farms was founded in 1989 and is owned by brothers James and Mark Wright along with Andrew Irwin, but there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on their part.

James told The Irish Times how he was given two breeding sows as a 14th birthday present from his parents from which he started selling pigs before leaving school at 16 to go into farming full-time.

In 2021, James was named the Sustainable Farmer of the Year at the British Farming Awards in 2021.

“At the forefront of our minds is sustainability, environmental planning and a carbon-free system. Our aim, which we are very close to achieving, is zero carbon pork,” he said after winning the award.

In 2018, it was also revealed the company was among the businesses in Northern Ireland which was given millions of pounds in public subsidies for operating a biogas energy plant.