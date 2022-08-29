Orangeman on UUP fraud charge stonewalls Sunday Life

Ex-councillor refuses to answer questions before closing the door on our reporter

A senior Orangeman and ex-UUP councillor accused of swindling the party out of over £6,000 has refused to comment on the case.

Desmond ‘Dessie’ Patterson (67), a director of the Mourne Heritage Trust charity, declined to answer questions when approached by Sunday Life.

Speaking on his farmland in Co Down in the shadow of the Mourne Mountains, he said “no comment” before closing the door to his farmhouse.

The retired farmer is accused of stealing £6,050 from the South Down Association of the UUP between February 27 and October 10, 2017, while he was a member of the group.

During a brief preliminary hearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday, Patterson was granted legal aid for the case and the matter was adjourned until next month.

It is understood that the defendant, a past master of Castlewellan District Loyal Orange Lodge no.12, is no longer a member of the UUP. The party did not respond to a request for a comment on the case.

On his Facebook account, which celebrates his family’s association with the Orange Order, Patterson has uploaded several images of himself at marches and in collarettes.

He is also pictured out canvassing for the UUP in 2014 alongside former leader Mike Nesbitt, as well as chatting to TUV leader Jim Wells during the launch of a nearby lodge in 2016.

Patterson was a founding member of the Mourne Heritage Trust in 1997. He also served as its chairman during the period of the alleged offending.

A spokesman for the trust said: “We have no comment to make at this point on a matter that is under consideration of the courts, our understanding being that it would be inappropriate and premature to do so.”

Writing in his capacity as chairman on the trust’s website in 2017, Patterson talked about having oversight of its finances.

He said: “While the availability of funding for our work has ebbed and flowed with the public policy and resource context, we continue to enjoy the support of our founding partners — namely, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, our local council, now Newry, Mourne and Down, and Tourism NI.

“Attracting additional project funds has also been a constant of our endeavours, and we have filled the role of both disbursing funds to businesses and community organisations in the area and delivering our initiatives.

“In this context, I am pleased that after 20 years the Mourne Heritage Trust is currently in good health and, moreover, continues to contribute to the wellbeing of our environment, society and economy.

“In 2016/17, our main funding streams not only stabilised after a period of considerable flux from 2015 but increased, notably that from our local council, reflecting an expansion of our remit for visitor management in forests. Accordingly, our staff complement is at its highest ever level.

“I would like to reiterate my thanks to all who have contributed to our work both this year and, on the occasion of our 20th anniversary, over the two decades of developing the capacity to protect and enhance the much-loved landscape of the Mourne Area Of Natural Beauty, to raise awareness of its special qualities and to promote sustainable local development.”

There is no suggestion of impropriety on the part of Patterson in relation to his role with the Mourne Heritage Trust.

The case against him is due to be heard again at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on a later date.