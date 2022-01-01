Order breach rap could see Carrick ‘terrible twin’ Laura Nicholl return to jail

One half of Northern Ireland’s most terrible twins is due back before the courts after allegedly falling foul of the probation order that kept her out of jail.

Laura Nicholl will appear at the hearing in Belfast this week after being charged with two counts of breaching the order in May this year.

It was only handed down last January for the 29-year-old’s conviction on two charges of theft and saw her avoid jail if she agreed to abide by its terms.

But Nicholl, of The Birches in Carrickfergus, is now accused of failing to tell her probation officer that she changed her address which she is required to do.

Should the judge find the order was breached they may send Nicholl to jail for the offences or give her another chance to stay on probation.

Prison holds no fear for the tearaway twin who has spent multiple spells behind bars alongside her identical sister Nikki.

The inseparable pair, nicknamed “Double Trouble” by prison staff, have racked up dozens of convictions between them and look so alike they have to be kept in separate cells when they are both inside.

Laura’s most recent spell behind bars began in June 2018 when she was jailed for 18 months for smuggling drugs into Hydebank Women’s Prison.

She was convicted on three charges of bringing class C drugs Tramadol and Zopiclone into the jail on July 27 the previous year.

Just a month before she was sentenced on the drugs case at Downpatrick Crown Court, she was given a suspended sentence for attacking police.

Laura’s pill peddling on jail visits has seen her banned from going to see her sister in the prison.

She even joked about it on a Facebook page, writing: “Wee letter off the twin today. She makes me laugh like f*** wee header.

“Can’t visit her, I’m barred. Ha ha, see ye soon anyway.”

In response to one person asking why she was barred, Laura brazenly replied: “For passing her drugs. Lol.”

Nikki has had better luck inside having struck up a romance with fellow violent offender, the Bangor marina thug Cora Campbell, while the pair were behind bars in 2019.