‘Orgy claims killed my business’: Belfast Thai takeaway boss speaks out

Owner who rubbished sex party allegations shuts up shop and moves to England after homophobic abuse

The owner of a Thai restaurant at the centre of a ‘gay orgy’ storm on social media has said the claims forced him to close down.

Sack Joulavong (42) ran the Bai Tong takeaway in Ardoyne, north Belfast, which become embroiled in a “sheets on the floor” sex party scandal earlier this year.

The salacious rumours went viral on social media in August after a young man posted videos in which he claimed to have been tricked into attending an orgy at the premises.

Mr Joulavong strenuously denied that any raunchy rumpus occurred and said the claims cost him thousands of pounds in revenue, as well as resulting in homophobic abuse being directed at him and his staff.

Several months on from the incident, the Thai businessman said Bai Tong had to permanently close and he had relocated to the East Midlands.

“I lost everything,” he told Sunday Life. “My staff lost jobs and I lost my business. I didn’t know what to do, so I joined my sister in Nottingham to help her set up a new restaurant.

“We’ll see what happens. Maybe everything will work out and I will come back to Belfast, but there was no point in me staying at Bai Tong because people believed the rumours.

“The Ardoyne people, a lot of them, believed it happened and I was involved. That’s the hard part for me.

“The sad thing is some customers still text me and ask me when we will open again.

“I have to keep telling them we’re closed, but maybe I’ll come back one day.

“It’s very sad, but I think it was best for me to get away for a bit after what happened.”

Stephen Montgomery, from Newtownabbey, claimed he inadvertently attended a sex party at Bai Tong in August.

He claimed to have turned up to a late-night rendezvous with a man he met on the gay dating app Grindr, only to find an orgy taking place in the takeaway.

Writing on his Facebook account in a now deleted post, he said: “To say I’m traumatised is an understatement.

“Was texting some fella on Grindr. He asked me to come to the Ardoyne shops to meet him and chill. That was grand.

“Got a taxi over and was waiting. A shutter of one of the Chineses (sic) opened.

“I was like, ‘Hmm, okay’. It was your fella and he said, ‘Come in for a drink’. So me being stupid I went in.

“The shutter closes behind me, and when I tell you there was a full-blown orgy going on in this Chinese, I’m not even messing. Sheets on the floor, the lot.​

“I was called boring, stupid and a waste of time, all because I didn’t want to be involved. [I] asked to leave and was finally let out.”

Bai Tong takeaway in Ardoyne

Mr Montgomery addressed the claims in a number of subsequent Facebook posts, some of which have since been deleted and one of which included a video of him leaving the premises while repeating the word ‘orgy’.

At the time, Mr Joulavong told Sunday Life the claims were untrue, insisting that Mr Montgomery had been asked to leave an informal drinks gathering at the venue.

Both parties contacted the PSNI, with cops saying their enquiries into the matter are still ongoing.

Speaking in August, Mr Joulavong said: “I think maybe he was upset that I asked him to leave, but everyone was leaving at that point.

“We had been renovating the place for an upcoming health inspection. A few friends and I had a couple of beers after work, and one of them invited Stephen over.

“I don’t even know him, but I think he was a bit annoyed when I asked him to leave along with everyone else. I’m sorry if he was upset by that.

“The next day, my staff were texting me non-stop and all this stuff about an orgy was all over social media.

“I didn’t think it would be a problem, but it kept getting worse and worse, with people phoning the shop asking for blow***s and harassing my staff.

“I don’t know where all this is coming from, but it has been really upsetting and stressful.

“Why would I let people have sex in my shop? This is my business. That would be really stupid.”