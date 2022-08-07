Orlaith McAllister: ‘Hearing Big Brother is back gave me goosebumps… it will smash Love Island’

Original reality TV programme still the best, says 2005 Orlaith

Beauty queen Orlaith McAllister has predicted the newly announced series of Big Brother will eclipse Love Island in the reality TV ratings war.

The ex-Big Brother star (43) also said she got goosebumps when she found out the show was being revived for next year.

ITV announced the return of the hit show, which was axed five years ago, during the finale of their summer TV sensation Love Island last Monday.

Belfast model Orlaith heard the news while cruising the Med with her hubby-to-be, lawyer Neil Logan, and two children, with other passengers stopping her for chats about her days in the BB house.

She told Sunday Life: “I’m just so glad to see it back on the TV screens. It’ll bring back a lot of memories and I’ll definitely be watching it.

“I had an idea it might come back because it was such good TV back in its day. It gave me goosebumps actually.

“I saw online that ex-housemates Kate Lawler and Anthony Hutton had done an interview on This Morning about it and I saw a few things on Instagram.

Orlaith on Big Brother

“It was just lovely. It’s a really great comeback for the show. I had my time, which I absolutely loved, with my fellow contestants and stuff.

“The ones who go in next year are very lucky and I think it’ll overtake Love Island. There was a need for Love Island, but Big Brother is the first ever reality TV show and is just an amazing show.

“I think it’s a brilliant idea. If I was young again, I’d definitely be applying. I had an amazing experience at the age of 25 and it was a great life experience which I feel very fortunate to have been part of.

Orlaith McAllister and fiancé Niel Logan

“It brought a lot of memories back for me and it’s nice to see all the ex-contestants being positive about it. We’re all a big family really and we’re the only ones who know exactly what it’s like. We had to live it 24/7, but it was great.”

Orlaith, who starred in the sixth series of Big Brother in 2005, feels the producers should pick regular folk as contestants rather than wannabe celebs or social media influencers.

She explained: “I think that they should bring ordinary people in because that’s what we were.

“I think if you do that, you’re going to get real TV, like the way it was at the beginning.

“The show started with just normal people, with no social media back then.

“If you throw a load of influencers in there, it won’t be fun, it won’t be real and it would be just like Love Island.”

Orlaith working out

Having been a model, beauty queen and TV star, Orlaith recently qualified as an estate agent and has been working for CPS Property in south Belfast.

She added: “I’m just living a normal, quiet life. I’m working as an estate agent now so I’m dabbling in the property market.

“I work for a lovely company on the Lisburn Road. It’s really good and I absolutely love it. The people are great.

“Life’s great and normal for me, which is what I’ve wanted for a long time. It’s my normal, and I love it.”