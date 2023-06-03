Oscar winner James Martin congratulates runner on 100th parkrun at launch of new NHS partnership

SUNDAY LIFE - Hundreds of runners at Stormont during launch a new partnership between the NHS and parkrun. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Oscars star James Martin joined hundreds of runners at Stormont yesterday to help launch a new partnership between the NHS and parkrun.

The lead actor from Academy Award-winning film, An Irish Goodbye, also congratulated Jonathan Winter from Scrabo Striders Running Club on his 100th parkrun at NI’s parliamentary buildings.

Parkrun is a collection of 5-kilometre events for walkers, runners and volunteers that take place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 22 countries.

There are seven courses in Belfast and Mr Martin, the star of Academy Award-winning film An Irish Goodbye, regularly volunteers at the Queen’s parkrun in the south of the city.

The new collaboration between the NHS and parkrun celebrates the NHS’s 75th birthday and aims to showcase parkrun as a safe and inclusive space for all ages, abilities and backgrounds to be active and social in the great outdoors.

On the second weekend of July, tens of thousands of people are expected to partake in senior and junior ‘parkrun for the NHS’ events throughout the UK.

The Waterworks in north Belfast was the first parkrun across the island of Ireland to launch in November 2010 and the number of events has since spiralled.

This is the second time parkrun and the NHS have worked together, last joined five years ago for the health service’s 70th birthday, which saw more than 146,000 people take part in a UK-wide celebration.

People are encouraged to dress in the NHS trademark blue or fancy dress, with NHS teams expected to take part and be on hand to provide information on the different ways people can support the health service, such as by joining the NHS Organ Donor Register or by giving blood.