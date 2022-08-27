Ould Lammas Fair brings horseplay back to Ballycastle

One of the many stalls at the fair

IRELAND’S oldest fair returned to the north coast on Saturday for another year of trading, bargaining and wholesome entertainment.

Revellers at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle were able to sample the famous local sweet treat yellow man or the salty seaside snack dulce while browsing the stalls.

The event’s historic origins were also celebrated at Fairhill Street, where traditional horse trading took place.

Traders such as Naturally North Coast and Glen’s Artisan Market featured fresh produce, quirky handmade crafts and fine art.

The hustle and bustle of the horse trading village is a popular annual attraction, with fairgoers able to enjoy thrills and spills on fun fair rides as well as the shopping opportunities.

Also part of the event was the Heavy Horse Show, which returned along with the Beach Horse Races on the seafront.

The fair runs until Tuesday and continues on Sunday with a fireworks display at the seafront at 9.30pm.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor Ivor Wallace of the DUP, said: “The Ould Lammas Fair is a significant social occasion for many, and its return was warmly welcomed.

“Families and friends often visit Ballycastle for this much-loved celebration, and the council is very proud of its role in maintaining and developing its traditions.

“We have been working hard with our partners on an enhanced programme throughout the weekend and across the two main fair days as well. I’ve been looking forward to seeing its successful return.”