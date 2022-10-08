Our 24 hours of hell: Dad of teen killed in Creeslough tragedy on his heartbreak

Letterkenny rugby player Leona among 10 to die in petrol station explosion

The petrol station was turned into a pile of rubble

Search in Creeslough was called off last night

The father of a teenage girl killed in the Creeslough petrol station blast has laid bare his family’s grief, saying the “past 24 hours have been nothing short of hell”.

The first faces of the 10 victims who lost their lives have now emerged — each story harrowing.

Families still numb with grief are now planning funerals for those they loved so dearly — all of them gone in the blink of an eye.

Teen Leona Harper, who was an U14s player for Letterkenny Rugby Club, was among those named locally last night as victims of one of the worst tragedies in Ireland in recent times.

In a statement the club said: “We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed. Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team.

“To Leona’s parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team-mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support.

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this. Rest in peace, Leona.”

In response, the teenager’s father Hugh posted: “The past 24 hours have been nothing short of hell.

“Unfortunately Leona was in the explosion in Creeslough and she didn’t survive... along with nine others.

“Knowing that we have the support of the club and its member offers us huge support. Thank you.

“Leona loved rugby, although this year she was taking time out for boxing. But her first love was Letterkenny Rugby Club.”

In the aftermath of the explosion on Friday afternoon, Leona’s brother Anthony took to social media to “ask everybody” to think of his sister.

On Saturday, gardai confirmed 10 people had died. The victims were four men, three women, two teenagers, and a child, a five-year-old girl who had popped into the shop with her father to buy her mum a birthday cake.

Also among the dead was 23-year-old Jessica Gallagher — a native of the village who lived above the petrol station with her boyfriend, who was seriously injured in the explosion.

Jessica Gallagher

“Jessica studied design at a university in Paris and she’d travelled extensively around Asia,’’ a friend told the Mail Online on Saturday.

“She’d moved in with her boyfriend above the petrol station shop and was at home when the explosion ripped through the building.

“Her boyfriend had been about to have a shower. I think he’s being treated in hospital in Dublin and is in a bad way.

“Jessica was a lovely girl, she grew up in Creeslough and went to school there. She had a lot of friends, who are understandably distraught at the news.”

Jessica had previously worked as a receptionist at the Shandon Hotel in the nearby village of Dunfanaghy.

Manager Carolynn Harrison said the young woman was very popular with everyone and confirmed other staff members had been caught up in the tragedy. “Being Creeslough and Dunfanaghy, everyone is related to each other and they all know each other,’’ she said.

“Our reservation manager’s son was walking out of the shop when the explosion happened, and he has a broken leg and was getting surgery.

“Our leisure club manager’s son was in one of the flats above when the explosion happened — he managed to get under a table and that’s what saved his life.”

Hughie Kelly and Martin McGill, who are both in their 50s, were also killed.

Martin McGill

A five-year-old girl and her father who’d gone into the Applegreen service station, are also among the fatalities.

“It’s heartbreaking, she was just a little girl,’’ a family friend was reported as saying.

“She’d gone to the shop with her dad to buy her mum a birthday cake and they were caught up in the explosion.

“She had just started school as well. Her mother is absolutely devastated. The whole family are.”

Liam McElhinney, the chairman of St Michael’s GAA club in Creeslough, confirmed some of its members had died in the explosion.

“Our club is at the heart of the community and so was the shop,” he said. “People talk about days and weeks, but it’s going to take years. We will stick together. We’re a tight community.”

As the search was called off on Saturday night, more names were added to the grim list. Catherine O’Donnell and her 14-year-old son James both died in the tragedy.

Catherine O'Donnell

Prime Minister Liz Truss also spoke of her shock. “My deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to the entire community of Creeslough as they come together in their moment of grief.”

The cause of the carnage in Creeslough was a suspected gas explosion. And while there may be questions over how this happened, the focus right now is on the bereaved and injured.

Eight people are in hospital, seven are in a stable condition and one is critical, fighting for life. In the village on Saturday night there were more prayers for those who died and for their families — still struggling to take in the enormity of their loss. Taoiseach Micheal Martin was there to see first-hand the devastation for himself.

An aerial view of the devastation in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photo: NW Newspix

And he had nothing but praise for the emergency services on both sides of the border, who spent the previous 24 hours digging through the rubble.

“When one comes to the scene and the Applegreen site, one is greeted with a terrible sadness, reflecting an enormous loss on a scale that no one can comprehend,” said the Taoiseach.

“The loss of life is great, the impact on this community is enormous and we have to do everything we possibly can to be with the community and to support the community.

“I just met with many members of the emergency services, the gardai, the coast guard, the Civil Defence, the firefighters.

“They spoke very movingly about the volunteers, the people from the community who worked incredibly long hours with them to rescue people, to take rubble from the scene.

“But they’re saddened by the trauma that they came upon and we always have to remember the emergency services.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the scene on Saturday evening

Later the Taoiseach, along with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, attended Mass in the village.

Also there, the emergency crews who worked so hard to rescue people. At the service a red candle was lit for each of the 10 victims.

What happened in Creeslough is the worst tragedy in Ireland in many years. The blast happened at 3.20pm on Friday — a very busy time of the day when children had just finished school.

The petrol station was at the heart of things in the village, with flats above it, as well as a shop, post office and hairdressers.

And even though a gas explosion may be the cause, many have compared the devastation to that caused by a bomb.

That comparison was made by a doctor from Belfast, now a GP in the area, who was at the scene.

“I grew up in Belfast during the Troubles and it was just like a bomb,” Dr Paul Stewart told RTE.

“There were blocks thrown a hundred yards away from the scene.

“The whole front of the building collapsed... and the roof of the first floor collapsed down into the shop. It’s a miracle they got anyone out.”

Meanwhile, in Belfast on Saturday evening Ulster Rugby held a minute’s silence before their match at Ravenhill against the Ospreys.