Over £280k raised by community to help keep tragic Co Down child’s charitable spirit alive

Grieving parents who lost son to leukaemia determined to keep his legacy going

The team from Banbridge at the summit of Kilimanjaro

David and Sara at home with a picture of Adam

Adam before his death in August last year

Adam kept his sense of humour in dark times

Adam Watson wearing one of the hoodies he helped design

More than £280,000 has been raised in memory of a nine-year-old boy who set up a cancer charity before he died last August.

Thousands of people backed fundraisers organised by Adam Watson while he was battling acute myeloid leukaemia, which he was diagnosed with aged seven.

B Positive, the charity he founded with parents David and Sara, is this month giving every child with cancer in Northern Ireland a suitcase full of items to make their long stays in hospital easier.

Gaming fan Adam helped design a range of merchandise, including hoodies with the B Positive logo, to raise funds and buy the cases.

Well-wishers who became known as ‘Adam’s army’ raised more than £280,000 for the charities that supported the young boy and his family.

What started as an idea by dad David and friend Stuart Magill to climb Kilimanjaro for charity before Adam’s diagnosis turned into a two-year juggernaut.

The massive campaign, which has helped Angel Wishes, the Cancer Fund for Children, the Children’s Cancer Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital and B Positive, culminated with 24 members of Banbridge Orange Order scaling Africa’s highest mountain in January.

Adam’s parents, who continue to run B Positive in their only child’s memory, thanked members of the public for their incredible support.

David said: “To say we were overwhelmed doesn’t even do it justice. The support from friends, family, the people of Banbridge and from right across Northern Ireland has been phenomenal.

“We have no words to describe our gratitude for the efforts of everyone, especially Stuart and the boys who climbed Kilimanjaro. They self-funded that trip.

“Of the people who attempt to climb it, only about 85% succeed, but every one of those 24 made it to the top.

“I am a firm believer that a wee boy was looking over and encouraging them to get to the top.

“Stuart almost single-handedly organised that. He is one of the most modest men I have ever met.

“What he and others have done for us as a family meant so much to me and Sara and to Adam.”

David described his son, who attended Abercorn Primary in Banbridge, as an intelligent and loveable child who had a thirst for knowledge and loved gaming.

The family’s world came crashing down soon after October 2019, when Adam started to complain of a sore throat.

After he became lethargic, his parents took him to A&E at Newry’s Daisy Hill Hospital. Within a week he had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

David (39) said: “Adam was admitted to hospital on October 21, and within hours a rapid response ambulance was taking him to the Royal Victoria Hospital with suspected leukaemia.

“It was surreal, like your worst nightmare. It doesn’t matter how many parenting classes you go to when expecting a child, nothing prepares you for that.

“It is like your feet have been taken from under you and you don’t know where to turn.”

Adam with his dad David in hospital

Tests at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children confirmed Adam had acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of cancer more commonly found in adults.

With doctors optimistic, he began a course of intensive chemotherapy which finished in February 2020.

The treatment appeared to have been successful and his relieved parents were told he was in remission.

However, a week before Christmas 2020, during a regular hospital check-up, it was discovered the cancer was back.

This time, Adam’s only hope lay in a bone marrow transplant, but there were complications when a new course of chemotherapy failed to control the cancer.

David said: “They needed the disease levels to reduce before the transplant, but they couldn’t get them low enough.

“We heard about a procedure called a cord blood transplant. Adam had this on May 5, 2021, in Manchester Children’s Hospital, using cells from the umbilical cord of a baby girl born in 2016 which were transplanted into his body.

“The baby girl’s blood type was B positive, and Adam was born with O positive, so he had to have a blood transfusion to change his blood type to B positive, hence the name of the charity.”

David and Sara at home with a picture of Adam

In October of that year, doctors realised the transplant had been unsuccessful. Despite more chemotherapy, the cancer could not be controlled. Adam’s parents were told his condition was terminal around Easter last year.

David said: “It is just absolutely cruel. It was like someone strapping a bomb with a timer to you but you have no idea when the timer is going to go off.”

Until his death on August 3 last year, Adam remained upbeat and fully involved in helping launch his charity and the many fundraisers staged in his home town to support him.

His dad said: “He got up every day and carried on. That is what is keeping me and his mum going now.

“From the moment he was born, Sara called him ‘too special’ because he was the best child.

“He was never bold and you never had to tell him off. He was helping me collect money for charity on behalf of the Orange Order from he was no age, so fundraising was part of his life.

“He loved helping other people and really got involved in all the fundraising for the charities who supported us throughout his cancer journey. Every single decision we took, Adam had a say in it. Sara calls him ‘our forever CEO’.”

Adam passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 3 last year. On the day after his funeral, a huge 24-hour charity walk which he had helped to plan went ahead, with thousands turning up to take part from all over Northern Ireland.

The event is due to be staged again this year in Adam’s memory and in aid of his charity.

David added: “The money that has been raised is phenomenal, and the charities it is going to have all helped us as a family and Adam in different ways.

“From his diagnosis and through everything he went through, there wasn’t a day Adam didn’t get up and focus on life ahead.

“That is what’s keeping us going now. We are trying to live our life the way Adam did, but there isn’t a day goes by that it doesn’t hit you.

“We want to continue Adam’s legacy with B Positive, which we will keep going to help children with cancer and their families in Adam’s memory.”

You can find out more about B Positive on Facebook.com/BPositivewithAdamsarmy and Instagram/bpoisitive_with_adamsarmy