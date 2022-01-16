Packy Lee: Final season of Peaky Blinders will be fitting tribute to late, great Helen McCrory

Belfast actor says last episodes of hit show even better than he'd hoped

Peaky Blinders star Packy Lee says he prays for his late co-star Helen McCrory’s family every day and believes the final season of the show will honour her memory.

The west Belfast actor, who plays Johnny Dogs in the crime drama alongside Cillian Murphy, also reckons the last series of the show won’t be as good as everyone hopes — it’ll be better.

Helen, who played Polly Gray, matriarch of the criminal Shelby family, died of breast cancer in April, leaving behind husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis and their two children.

An emotional Packy said shooting the final season of Peaky Blinders without his friend was extremely difficult for all involved.

He said: “We’re a family on set so it was very hard to deal with.

“With the help of the director, the producers and Cillian helping every single member of the crew and cast through some of the more difficult times, we were able to knuckle down and do our best.

“We wanted to show that this is a story belonging to Helen and we wanted to make sure we did her proud in doing the best work possible.

“My love and prayers go out to her husband and kids every single day and we all miss her and will continue to do so. It was hard.

“We’re telling a story and wanted to continue on the same path but we wanted to make sure we did the best possible work not just for the writer, the director and the whole cast, but also for Helen and in memory of her.

“It wont be as good as people hope it’s going to be, it’s going to be better, I know that for a fact.

“We worked very hard on this, the script was a proper page-turner. I enjoyed shooting all the other five seasons but this one is a different kettle of fish. We’re at a different level and I’m very proud to be part of that.”

Packy was a member of the cast in Northern Ireland movie The Shore which won Best Short Film at The Oscars in 2012, and could be in line for the same gong again next year with his latest movie, Free Fall.

The film focuses on London stock market traders frantically scrambling to make money in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

Packy said he loved shooting the movie but wasn’t a fan of his character Cooper, a hard-nosed trader with a lust for money.

He said: “It was absolutely one of those characters that you knew you had to be the office bully, there’s always one guy that tries to push everyone to their absolute finest line.

“He’s the type of guy that has no soft spots, he doesn’t care about anybody in the office, he cares about himself and the results for the company and for the business he’s trading for.

“I suppose it’s understandable in a way and to get into the part I dug deep and did as much research into those type of guys as I could, the kind of man who shows no love for anything except making money.

“I enjoyed making the movie of course, the company and the actors were great, it’s just the part itself was tough.

“I remember exactly where I was when 9/11 happened and to think that other people not far from where I was at the time were making a lot of money because of the situation is quite scary and a bit sickening. It’s a true story which is why it was so important that we portrayed it exactly how it was, the guys it’s based on have seen and actually love it.

“That’s great for us because it shows we’re actually doing something right with it but it was a hard project, we had four days to shoot it in Bordeaux with a great director and cast. We worked hard and tried to deliver something as real and as true to the story as absolutely possible.”

The short film has already picked up a number of prestigious awards including the Oscar qualifying Award at the Regard: Saguenay International Film Festival.

Having already been part of an Oscar-winning short film, Packy said it would be incredible to do it again 10 years on.

He added: “If it does win an Oscar it would be absolutely amazing, I was part of the cast for The Shore which won in 2012 which was an incredible experience. To be involved in the ceremony and the awards festival at the time was amazing, to be involved in another one would be unreal 10 years later.

“It would be an absolute honour but most importantly I want to make sure we do the movie justice and we tell the story as true as it is, whether people enjoy it or not.

“It’s a bit dark, of course, being based on that morning of 9/11 but that’s why I think a lot of people are interested in watching it. The feedback has been great, people want to see more and see where it goes and that’s how we know we’ve done a good job.

“The Oscars buzz is fantastic, I’m a boy from west Belfast so even having this conversation is a bit surreal.

“If it gets nominated great, we’ve had a good run, and if it does of course we want to go on and win it.”