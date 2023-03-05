Packy Lee: It’s an honour to portray Gerry Adams or any of Good Friday Agreement brokers

Peaky Blinders star returns to stage for first time in 10 years to play Adams in Good Friday Agreement play at the Lyric

From left: Rufus Wright, Owen McCafferty, Andrea Irvine, Patrick O'Kane, Richard Croxford, Ronan Leahy, Dan Gordon and Packy Lee at the Lyric ahead of the play's run

A Peaky Blinders star portraying former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams in a play about the Good Friday Agreement has said it is an honour to tell the story of the peace process.

Packy Lee (41), from west Belfast, said the production — penned by Owen McCafferty — was “for everyone” and served as a timely reminder of the 1998 peace accord.

The actor, who also starred in The Witcher and Derry Girls, stressed he would play Adams in the same way he would portray any key figure of the peace process.

Speaking ahead of a month-long run of Agreement at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre, Packy said: “I would have been comfortable playing any of the guys involved in the Good Friday Agreement.

“What was achieved was incredible. We must never forget that.

“I know we’re still working through issues, but I’m not a politician who’s going to answer those questions. I’m an actor. I love playing characters with a fascinating way about them and an incredible history.

“I’m from west Belfast, so it’s an honour to play a character like Gerry Adams.

“It would (also) be an honour to play someone like David Trimble or John Hume. These guys shouldn’t be taken lightly for what they did and what they sacrificed back then.”

Gerry Adams on the campaign trail in 2001

Packy, known for playing Johnny Dogs in Peaky Blinders, stars in Agreement alongside Give My Head Peace actor Dan Gordon and other famous faces. He continued: “It’s good to tackle these kind of characters realistically.

“I don’t think there’s an actor among us who wouldn’t be proud of who they are portraying based on the knowledge we have gained about them.

“I’m very happy and honoured to be sharing the stage with the rest of the cast.

“It’s important people know we’re not trying to impersonate anyone — it’s not Spitting Image. We’re trying to play the real-life characters from the time and tell the truth of them, rather than trying to imitate them.

“We’re doing our very best to make the characters look right. I’ve grown a beard and let my hair grow for the part, but this is Owen’s version of what was said between these people at the time. That’s what’s wonderful about it.

“It’s fascinating the lengths these guys went to in order to make this happen.

“I think all these years later, some people have forgotten that, and it would be nice for them to be reminded.

Packy and Peaky co-star Sophie Rundle

“Let’s not forget what was achieved during those talks and let’s not shy away from what can still be achieved. It’s a fantastic history lesson and a wonderful drama.” Packy, who was a teenager when the Good Friday Agreement was signed, hopes to see younger people in the audience of his new play.

“I’m hoping there might be one or two audience members who weren’t alive in 1998. It would be great for them to know the lengths these guys went to in order to make this happen,” he said.

“Peace is something I’ve always wanted. I’m an actor, I like to work with everybody and everything, and when peace came I wasn’t even old enough to buy a beer.

“I was a young lad, just becoming an adult, but I have to say it has helped me in my career and my life by enabling greater cross-community engagement.

“It’s been great for me. It’s meant I’ve been able to work with people from different backgrounds from no age. We’re still working through issues, but it’s been very good for a lot of people. It (the agreement) is something I’ll never forget. I remember the cheers and celebrations as a young lad when it was announced, and then weeks and weeks going by without people dying.

Packy Lee pictured in Belfast's Falls Park in 2001

“I’m in favour of peace and life. We have enough illness in the world without adding to our problems.

“It had a massive part in my life growing up, so I am just proud to be telling some of that story on stage. Playing Gerry Adams is massive pressure but something I cherish and enjoy.”

Packy, who spent six seasons on Peaky Blinders working alongside Cillian Murphy and the late Helen McCrory, was also full of praise for his co-stars in the play, including former Sunday Life columnist Dan, who plays John Hume.

He said: “We’re very happy with what we’re doing and the fact we’re doing it. It’s a massive thing and I’m very proud to be involved in a project that’s going to tell a side of that story.

Packy as Johnny Dogs in Peaky Blinders

“I was asked to play Gerry Adams by Owen, and to be honest, four pages into the script I put it down and said yes. I love his work and I’ve been involved in a lot of his plays in London’s West End, Manchester and elsewhere. I’m very lucky to be involved with this. His dialogue is fantastic.

“It’s been 10 years since I’ve been on stage. I stepped away to do a lot of TV and film, so it’s a nice opportunity to get back to what I love doing — performing.

“I’m sure he (Adams) would enjoy a pint of Guinness and the show, and I’m sure he’d be with us in terms of the importance of sharing the story.”

Agreement runs at Belfast’s Lyric from March 25 to April 22. Tickets available from https://lyrictheatre.co.uk