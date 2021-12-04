Paedo breached court order at train station

A LONELY sex offender previously convicted for kissing a 14-year-old girl during a train trip has now breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by being in the company of a similar aged girl at a train station.

Daniel McCormick (28) – who committed the latest offence at Bangor station in October 7 this year – was previously convicted of two charges of meeting a child following "sexual grooming" and engaging in "sexual touching" with in 2018. It lead to McCormick, of University Road, south Belfast being banned from having any contact with children under the age of 16 unless with the approval of social services or his designated risk manager.

Newtownards Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that CCTV showed he had met two girls - one aged 17 and one aged 14 - in Bangor.

A defence barrister said McCormick lives a "solitary and lonely existence" with "ongoing issues of rejection" and has a "very limited, almost non-existence, friends circle".

The lawyer said McCormick "meets people he deems 'friends' online. This was what happened in this case. This girl that he had met was 17. He had spoken with her, he had spoken with her mother. He was satisfied that she was 17.

"They agreed to meet at the train station. She had brought with her a 14-year-old friend. At that point in time it is very clear the defendant should have taken himself out of that situation, he should have walked away, because he knows he is not allowed to be in contact with people at that age".

The lawyer said he was not detracting from the seriousness of the matter but said there was "no indication that he had sought out this 14-year-old".

The barrister said McCormick was legally allowed to meet the 17-year-old girl and accepted he had "sought out" her company.

The lawyer said there had been ongoing media coverage of McCormick's offending and the defendant had been subjected to "various levels of intimidation throughout the Province".

The barrister said there was the potential for the Sexual Prevention Order terms to be increased in ensuring that McCormick "doesn't engage in any type of unsavoury behaviour with minors again".

District Judge Mark Hamill said there is a "pattern developing here" regarding McCormick's offending and gave him a two year conditional discharge.

The court heard that in September this year McCormick was fined £100 in Ballymena for failing to complete an annual declaration advising the authorities of details including his address.

In January 2018 at Coleraine Magistrates Court a judge had told McCormick - then with an address listed as Glenrosa Link in Belfast - parents would be sickened by the way he groomed a 14-year-old girl.