Paedo Eleanor Moore in vile TikTok tirade against ‘haters’

Creep who sexually abused teen boy posts expletive-laden message in bizarre video

A shameless paedophile who sexually abused a “besotted” teenage boy has uploaded a bizarre dance video to social media telling her “haters” she doesn’t “give a f***”.

Perverted mum-of-two Eleanor Moore posted the video in which she cavorts around a kitchen with middle fingers raised while singing to her TikTok and Facebook followers.

The clip was uploaded just weeks after the creep narrowly avoided jail at Dungannon Crown Court where she was convicted of sexual touching and sexual communication with a teenage boy.

The video, soundtracked by the Big Sean rap song ‘I Don’t F*** With You’, sees Moore sing the lyrics: “(name), this song is for you. I don’t f*** with you, you lil stupid ass b**** I ain’t f*****g with you.

“You lil dumb a** b**** I ain’t f****g with you, I got a million trillion things I’d rather f*****g do, than to be f*****g with you, lil stupid a**. I don give a f***! (repeats)”

The video was captioned: “To all my haters, this one is for you.”

Eleanor Moore

Brazen paedo Moore also posted images of her teenage victim on social media days after being spared jail for sexually abusing him in January.

Moore uploaded couple-style snaps of the pair to her Facebook account two days after walking out of Dungannon Courthouse on January 20 where she was handed a three-year probation order for abusing the child.

She was also slapped with a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Astonishingly, the images were also shared by Moore’s mother, who posted a message online in defence of her paedophile daughter, saying the affair had “wrecked” her family.

She added: “Hello everyone. I do not support anyone who abuses children. Everyone has a right to their opinion. I just want to tell you [mine].

“Eleanor Moore is my daughter. I just want to let you all know that social services were aware of the contact between the victim and Eleanor, as [were] the parents.

“They [Moore and the teenage boy] were not allowed to be on their own. They [the parents] should have stopped it, so now my family is wrecked.

“[There] is more to this story, but I will leave it alone. Just to say, the child is 18 in July.”

Read more Paedophile mum posts images of victim two days after jail let-off

Incredibly, friends and relatives expressed sympathy for Moore in comments underneath the post, with her mother thanking well-wishers for their support.

Moore’s sentencing sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning why she had escaped with a probation order rather than being handed a prison term.

The Public Prosecution Service was asked if it intended to appeal but did not respond.

Moore was in and out of police custody several times in the lead up to her conviction after repeatedly being caught with her teenage victim in defiance of her bail conditions.

Eleanor Moore

The former care worker (29), who now works for a well-known housing and social care provider, breached bail at least five times while she was being prosecuted for abusing the boy. The pervert even contacted him after her bail conditions had been relaxed so she could socialise over the Christmas period.

Under the terms of her SOPO she is now barred from access to, or communication with, children under 16 including for work and is prohibited from entering into a sexual relationship without informing authorities.

Sunday Life approached Moore about her crimes shortly before her sentencing, but she lied about meeting with her victim, denied being herself and ran away from our reporter.

Asked if she would like to apologise to the boy and his family, she screamed “Go f*** yourself” as she fled before her associates made threats against our reporter.

Dungannon Crown Court previously heard how social services alerted police to concerns about Moore’s contact with the boy early last year.

She was arrested and then bailed on the condition she had no contact with her victim, but she breached this order multiple times. Examination of her phone later revealed sexual communication with the child.

After she was arrested for breaching her bail terms, a detective told a court: “There is a high risk of child sexual exploitation as he appears besotted.”