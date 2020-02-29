Paedophile ex-Boys’ Brigade leader admits grooming after PSNI sting

A former Boys’ Brigade leader has confessed to trying to incite who he thought was a 13-year-old girl to perform a sex act for money.

Pervert Neil Cunningham (30) had no idea that the person he was talking to on the internet was in fact a female police officer.

Appearing at Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday, the defendant admitted offering the officer £100 to perform a sex act online. Cunningham, who is currently in custody but is originally from Glebe Manor in Hillsborough, also admitted six counts of making category B and C indecent images of children.

All of the offences were committed on dates between November 5, 2015, and November 7, 2018.

The defendant did, however, deny breaching a court-imposed sexual offences prevention order by having a laptop computer that could not show or retain a record of the websites he had visited.

Following a brief arraignment hearing, prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill revealed that the injured party in the incitement charge was in fact a female police officer acting as part of an undercover operation.

He further revealed that Cunningham had been placed on the sex offenders’ register in 2014.

While his name has since been removed from the list, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said that given the guilty pleas, the defendant would have to re-register as a pervert.

Following an exchange between the Crown lawyer and defence counsel Conor Coulter, the case was adjourned until Wednesday, March 4, to try and resolve issues relating to Cunningham’s alleged breach of a sexual offences prevention order.

The defendant was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Wednesday.