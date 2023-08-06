Paedophile mum posted picture of her victim ahead of his 18th birthday

Perv changes profile pic to her and besotted boy she molested

A shameless paedophile convicted of sexually abusing a besotted teenage boy posted a picture of the ‘couple’ on social media ahead of his 18th birthday.

Perverted mum-of-two Eleanor Moore changed her profile picture to a image of her and the victim on June 10.

The teenager turned 18 in recent weeks.

Brazen Moore, from Fintona, continues to flaunt her relationship with a child she molested despite repeatedly being held in police custody over contact with the boy.

She even posted images of her teenage victim on social media days after being spared a prison sentence for sexually abusing him in January.

Moore uploaded photographs of the pair on January 22, two days after walking out of Dungannon Courthouse, where she was handed a three-year probation order, a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (Sopo) and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years.

Read more Paedo Eleanor Moore in vile TikTok tirade against ‘haters’

Eleanor Moore

Astonishingly, the images were also shared by Moore’s mother, who posted a message online in defence of her paedophile daughter, saying the affair had “wrecked” her family.

She added: “Hello everyone. I do not support anyone who abuses children. Everyone has a right to their opinion. I just want to tell you (mine).

“Eleanor Moore is my daughter. I just want to let you all know that social services were aware of the contact between the victim and Eleanor, as (were) the parents.

“They (Moore and the teenage boy) were not allowed to be on their own.

“They (the parents) should have stopped it, so now my family is wrecked.

“(There) is more to this story, but I will leave it alone.

“Just to say, the child is 18 in July.”

Incredibly, friends and relatives expressed sympathy for Moore in comments underneath the post, with her mother thanking well-wishers for their support.

Moore’s sentencing in January sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning why she had walked away with a probation order rather than being handed a prison term.

The Public Prosecution Service was asked if it intended to appeal but did not respond.

Moore has been in and out of police custody several times in the past year after repeatedly being caught with her teenage victim in defiance of bail conditions.

Eleanor Moore

The former care worker, who now works for a well-known housing and social care provider, breached bail at least five times while being prosecuted for abusing the boy.

The unrepentant pervert even contacted him after her bail conditions had been relaxed so she could socialise over the Christmas period.

Under the terms of her Sopo, Moore is barred from access to or communication with children under 16 and is prohibited from entering into a sexual relationship without informing authorities.

Sunday Life approached Moore about her crimes shortly before her sentencing, but she lied about meeting with her victim, denied she was even her and ran away from our reporter.

Asked if she would like to apologise to the boy and to his family, she screamed, “Go f*** yourself”, as she fled, before her associates made threats against our reporter.

After she avoided a prison term for the abuse earlier this year, Moore went on to upload a bizarre dance video to social media, telling her “haters” she doesn’t “give a f***”.

The recording, in which she cavorts around a kitchen with middle fingers raised while singing, was uploaded to her TikTok and Facebook accounts.

Soundtracked by the Big Sean rap song I Don’t F*** With You, the video sees Moore sing the lyrics: “[Name], this song is for you.

“I don’t f*** with you, you lil stupid a** b****, I ain’t f****** with you.

“You lil dumb a** b****, I ain’t f****** with you. I got a million trillion things I’d rather f****** do than to be f****** with you, lil stupid a**. I don’t give a f***.”

The video was captioned: “To all my haters, this one is for you.”