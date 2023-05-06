Paedophile recorded sex with girl and made her call him ‘Daddy’

A paedophile who filmed himself having sex with a vulnerable teenage girl in foster care will be sentenced this week.

Kieran O’Kane is facing a prison term after asking his victim for nude pictures, exchanging sexualised messages with her, recording her performing a sex act on him and getting her to call him “Daddy”.

The 31-year-old, from Columbia Park, Dungiven, confessed to 36 offences, including five counts of sexual activity with a child involving penetration, two of sexual activity with a child, four of sexually communicating with a child and one of inciting a child to take indecent pictures.

He also admitted 22 counts of making and possessing indecent images of a child and two charges of having extreme pornography.

The crimes were committed between October 2021 and March last year.

A PSNI officer told an earlier hearing one of the girl’s parents found the video of her performing the sex act and screenshots of conversations.

When O’Kane’s mobile phone was examined, the police discovered he had asked his victim to have “sex with him and maybe other people”.

In the latest hearing, prosecuting counsel Michael Chambers listed the girl’s vulnerability and the 16-year age gap between she and the defendant as aggravating features in the case.

“He videoed the sexual intercourse, which was particularly upsetting,” he added.

Defence KC Kieran Mallon said his client was entitled to credit for his guilty pleas.

But Judge Alistair Devlin noted the pervert had not made admissions during interviews with the police, but instead “lied continually and denied meeting her”.

Mr Mallon accepted that point and said his client had a “pretty low level of cognitive functioning”.

“It was a pretty stupid position to adopt given the police had his phone and the video of her performing a sex act on him,” he added.

He also stressed, however, that O’Kane and no criminal record and had shown remorse for his crimes. The pervert will be sentenced on Tuesday.