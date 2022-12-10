Pair deny involvement in £5,000 UDA blackmail plot

Two men have denied involvement in an alleged £5,000 UDA blackmail plot.

It’s claimed Stephen McLaughlin (40) and Jonathan Sterling (36) had called to a man’s house in Antrim and ordered him to hand over cash by the end of the week or face being shot.

Previous hearings have been told they were allegedly sent to the property in November last year by the “West Belfast UDA”.

According to the alleged victim, he was also warned that “if they couldn’t get him then they would harm his family”.

The court also heard claims McLaughlin and Sterling had been positively identified as those involved. McLaughlin, from Heather Street, and Sterling, from Ballygomartin Road, both in Belfast, deny the charges.

They appeared again in court in Antrim on Wednesday, separately, by video-link.

With the case now proceeding as a non-jury trial, the judge adjourned until this Wednesday when a decision will be made on whether to transfer proceedings to Belfast.