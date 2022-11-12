Pals of Sunday Life Spirit of Sport winner raising cash for his cancer treatment

Caroline McComb from sponsor McCombs Coach Travel with Spirit of Sport winner Aidan O’Neill from Run Anon, Bethany Firth OBE and Ryan Burnett, and presenters Ruth Gorman and Mark Mallett at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards

Aidan O’Neill and his friend Shauna Gibson at Spirit of NI Awards

Scores of well-wishers are backing Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland award winner Aidan O’Neill in his bid to beat pancreatic cancer.

Aidan was given the Spirit of Sport prize two months ago in recognition of his work in helping to set up Run-Anon — a running club in Crumlin that, since its formation in 2015, has raised over £30,000 for good causes.

An appeal has now been launched to generate a similar sum and pay for treatment that he hopes will save his life.

The former butcher and binman (56) has been running since he was 18.

He has completed countless marathons and half-marathons — and even a 100-mile run over 24 hours.

However, two months after placing second in a race just over a year ago, Aidan got the first signs that he would soon be facing his biggest challenge yet.

Since being diagnosed with cancer, he has been undergoing chemotherapy to shrink the tumour in the hope that it will detach from an artery and allow surgeons to operate.

“I wasn’t well last Christmas, and then in January they diagnosed me with cancer,” he said.

“I thought everything was falling apart.

“But I’m now hoping they can take me over to England to get laser treatment because, at the moment, they say I’m not operable.

“I just hope and pray the tumour comes off my main artery so they’ll operate.

“Fingers crossed I’ll be training again next year and back running again.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve got good friends and family around me that help me all the time.

“It’s just so hard sometimes.

“Hopefully next year the situation changes and I’m back running again.

“We need it to shrink away from my artery.

“It needs to come off my artery so they can operate to take it out.”

The brave but humble dad-of-three's friends in Run-Anon, where he is the head coach, have mobilised an online campaign to try and raise the £28,000 for the specialist treatment - an astonishing start of more than £10,000 was raised in the first 24 hours of it being launched.

That is proof of just how loved and respected Aidan is in his local community, the members of which hope to spread his story far and wide.

They have set up a GoFundMe page called ‘Help Aidan get SABR treatment for his cancer’.

His friends said: “We have sought expert help privately, after speaking to someone who was inoperable and then became operable through the use of SABR treatment.

“This help was with Dr James Good at Genesis Care.

“Dr Good brought Aidan’s case to a specialist team in Oxford who concluded that Aidan might be eligible for an operation called the Appleby procedure if he has a further response to treatment.

“We know times are hard for people and would really appreciate it if you could spare a few pounds to fund this treatment to give Aidan the best possible chance to beat the awful disease that is pancreatic cancer.”

To make a donation to the appeal, visit https://gofund.me/22c86524