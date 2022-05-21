P&O ‘snub’ for Gordon Lyons as letter over brutal sackings goes unanswered

P&O Ferries appear to have snubbed the economy minister as the row over the sacking of 800 staff rumbles on.

Gordon Lyons wrote to P&O chief executive Martin Helwig accusing the company of “disrespecting” the Executive.

But, so far, and after more than four weeks, there has not been a reply from the company which has resumed sailings from Larne where 50 staff members were hit by the sudden mass redundancy.

Sunday Life also contacted the company’s press office, but there has been no response.

Mr Lyons, who continues as minister in a caretaker capacity despite the lack of a full Executive, said he had written to the CEO to voice “deep anger” to P&O’s “reprehensible” treatment of its employees.

The letter said the minister strongly objected to P&O’s “disrespect” for the Executive and its “disregard” for the principles of Northern Ireland’s employment law, and asked Mr Helwig “to provide clear answers to a number of questions on the company’s actions in this mass redundancy exercise”.

“These are complex legal issues and it will ultimately be for the courts to determine if, and the extent of, any breach of employment law in Northern Ireland,’’ said Mr Lyons.

A spokesperson for the DUP minister confirmed there had been no direct response from the company.

Mr Lyons has also met the Labour Relations Agency and offered P&O its services “to identify how it can resolve this terrible situation” — and has written to his UK counterparts, Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to investigate the issue.

The department went on: “While P&O have not responded directly to our own correspondence, we are aware of the responses they sent to GB ministers when they raised similar concerns.

“The minister fully supports actions by GB ministers to ensure all maritime workers on direct routes to the entire UK receive at least the national minimum wage and commends the sterling work of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew on board P&O ferries.”