Panto Dame May McFettridge’s giant step Into The Woods

McFettridge lends voice to Lyric Theatre’s musical extravaganza

Into the Woods opens at Belfast's Lyric Theatre on February 3.

Housewife superstar May McFettridge is to join a stellar cast of West End performers in NI Opera’s first production of 2022 Into the Woods.

May, aka John Linehan, will be the voice of The Giant in this much-loved Sondheim musical extravaganza which opens in Belfast’s Lyric next month.

And while May won’t be appearing on stage, audiences will hear her “guldering” as his voice booms across the theatre.

Already a giant of the stage, the beloved funny-man and Panto Dame said he is honoured to have been asked: “Being vertically challenged, sure I’m 5 foot nothin’, it’s great to be the voice of a giant.

“I’ve been told so often that I am petite in stature, small and beautifully formed, and now to be a giant sure it’ll be a geg,” he said.

“I’m not known for raising my voice, me being so demure and understated, so I’m getting’ into practice by guldering at all and sundry! Looking forward to seeing you all at The Lyric Theatre.”

May will join an impressive 18 strong line-up, hailing predominantly from Northern Ireland for the production which opens on February 3.

Included is Londonderry’s Wendy Ferguson, who will be performing back home for the first time in a glittering 25-year career in the West End.

Wendy Ferguson

Known for her appearances in Phantom of The Opera, Oliver and Mary Poppins, the local girl is thrilled to be finally treading the boards in front of local audiences.

Wendy, who plays the Jack’s Mother, said: “I’m having such an incredible time rehearsing in Belfast.

“This production showcases so much Northern Irish talent among its stellar cast to perform this iconic Sondheim musical. I can’t wait to get on stage and perform in front of a home audience.”

Sean Kearns

Well-known Northern Irish actor Sean Kearns, who has also appeared in a variety of West End roles including Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Billy Elliot, is the narrator and leads a talented cast which also includes Alistair Brookshaw and Sinéad O’Kelly who play the Baker and Baker’s wife.

Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s Into the Woods is one of the most iconic and popular shows in the musical theatre canon, richly laden with symbolism, magic and metaphor. This production will be directed by NI Opera’s critically acclaimed artistic director Cameron Menzies.

Promising a showstopper, spotlighting the best of Northern Irish music and creative talent he revealed: “It’s a wonderfully intriguing story that brings together and intertwines some of the beloved Brother’s Grimm fairy tales such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel to ask what might have happened before ‘Once upon a time’ and after ‘Happily ever after’.

“We are thrilled to be introducing Belfast to some wonderful local talent, while also showcasing some of the West End’s finest performers, some originally from Northern Ireland making their long-awaited debut performances back home.

“We will endeavour to create a wonderful tribute to one of the greatest musical theatre composers/lyricists of all time. There is truly now a Giant in the Sky.”

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera at the Arts Council Northern Ireland added: “This company has delivered really exciting and impressive work and The Arts Council is hugely proud to support them. What a fantastic start for opera in NI for 2022!”

n Tickets for the show which runs from February 3 – 27 can be booked at https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/into-the-woods