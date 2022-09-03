Parade in memory of UVF killer Brian Robinson

More than 50 bands and supporters gathered on Belfast’s Shankill Road

Loyalists brought the Shankill Road to a standstill on Saturday for a parade in honour of a UVF killer this weekend.

Thousands gathered in the area for the annual Brian Robinson march.

The UVF gunman was shot dead by undercover soldiers on the Crumlin Road in Spetember 1989, minutes after he was witnessed murdering Catholic Paddy McKenna at the Ardoyne shops.

The paramilitary gang honours him on the first weekend of September every year with a huge parade organised by its B Company unit.

Saturday’s event involved 54 bands, with many travelling from Scotland and Liverpool. They were cheered on by thousands of supporters who thronged the Shankill Road.

The parade is usually organised by UVF commander Winkie Irvine, who was Robinson’s brother-in-law, however there was no sign of the leading loyalist.

Sources say he is laying low because he is on bail charged with possessing a firearm and more than 200 rounds of ammunition discovered by police in the boot of his car in June.

Prominent loyalists Tommy Harrison and Ian ‘Spud’ Wilson, who were friends of Brian Robinson, were seen on the Shankill yesterday.

In a statement victims and survivors group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) hit out at the parade.

“It is wrong for any public band parade to be named after someone who was engaged in terrorism (whether Republican or Loyalist).

“We take no glee in anyone’s death, the events of that day were tragic but there is no justification for the naming of a band parade after someone who committed sectarian murder.

“And to those who will participate in today’s event or those who would condone it; you have zero moral justification to call out Irish Republican terrorists when they rollout their coat-trailing shows of terrorism idolatry.

“People need to wise up once and for all; any family has the right to grieve their loved one irrespective of the actions they assumed in life however there is no entitlement for the idolatry of terror and violence within the public space and it must be rooted out of our society.

“To murder your neighbour was never `For God and Ulster’. That mantra belongs to those who demonstrated restraint and who never abandoned the fundamental principle of the sanctity of human life.”

The UVF man’s killing 33 years ago is one of the most controversial of the Troubles because the undercover soldier who gunned him down watched him murder Paddy McKenna.

They chased after Robinson, who was a pillion passenger on a motorbike driven by Davy McCullough, before ramming them and shooting both. As Robinson was lying on the ground he was struck with a bullet in the back of the head.

Loyalists believe he was killed to take the pressure off the government over republican shoot-to-kill allegations.

In 1988, the previous year, SAS troops killed three IRA members in Gibraltar. This followed the slaying of eight Provo gunmen at Loughgall in 1987.

Friends of Robinson are convinced he was set-up by agents within the UVF and Paddy McKenna's murder was allowed to take place to make the army “look good”.

When news of his death reached his mother Margaret she dropped dead of a massive heart attack.

SEFF added: “There are allegations over the years from some that Brian Robinson was set up and Paddy McKenna was allowed to die to ‘make the Army look good’.

“Whatever of the accuracy or otherwise of that claim (which remains unproven) the fact remains that it was Brian Robinson and no-one else who fired 11 bullets into the body of another human being causing him to die — Paddy McKenna…”

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk