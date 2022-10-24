Paranoid ex-UVF crime boss convinced government closing in after cop raid

PARANOID ex-UVF boss Paul Gray has convinced himself the government is coming after his criminal empire.

Friends say the Ballymena loyalist’s paranoia has “gone off the Richter scale” over an appearance in Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

Gray is the subject of an assets seizure application by the PSNI, which wants to retain what it claims was illegal cash discovered during a search of his home.

The well-known crime boss has refused to tell pals how much money was impounded; however, it is believed to be in the “thousands”.

The legal move has convinced Gray the government is building a case against him to come after his hidden assets. A convicted robber, he has made a fortune through the years from the drugs trade and the theft of expensive farm machinery.

Police believe money gained from these rackets has been ploughed into several businesses in Ballymena — claims which Gray denies.

However, criminal associates say it’s well known that the ex-UVF boss has a stake in several legitimate firms.

“Paul has complained that this move by the PSNI to seize his money is just the first step in a bigger case against him,” a source told Sunday Life.

“He’s convinced himself that the NCA (National Crime Agency) is coming after him and they are going to seize all the property and businesses which he has pumped money into.

“Paul’s a nervous wreck at the moment... He thinks police drones are following him.”

Last year, heavily-armed police raided Gray’s Knockeen Road home in Ballymena. Two businesses in the Co Antrim town were also searched as part of the same operation.

The PSNI said the searches were connected to “ongoing drug-related criminality”, adding: “A number of electronic devices were seized together with a vehicle during the search.”

Gray, originally from east Belfast, had been the UVF’s leader in Ballymena until a decade ago when he was stood down amid allegations of missing cash, following which he forged links with several major criminals in the town including drugs kingpin Noel Johnston, who fell to his death last year from an apartment block.

Another ally was ‘Ballymena bandit’ William Currie, who has 164 criminal convictions, most of which are for burglary.

The 54-year-old, who is in ill health, a court was recently told, was Gray’s main man when it came to the theft of tractors and diggers.

Until recently, convicted cocaine dealer Jim Kenny was also a close pal; however, they fell out in recent weeks after Gray accused the drug pusher of harassing a female friend. Fearing for his safety Kenny fled his home, which is just a few doors away from Gray’s house in the Ballykeel estate.

“Paul is fast running out of friends, most of his old gang are either dead or have fallen out with him,” a rival Ballymena criminal revealed. “Even Mark Bamber, who used to drink with Gray and was involved in drugs with him, is giving him a wide berth.”

Bamber (38) recently served 18 months in jail for blackmail, assault and conspiracy to supply cannabis.