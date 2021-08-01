Parking fees ‘putting Lisburn and Newry businesses at disadvantage’

A former lord mayor was given a parking ticket — while out on official business.

The first citizen’s vehicle in Lisburn was even displaying the formal council flag at the time.

Local business leaders have slammed the incident a few years back as an example of “overzealous” traffic wardens who are harming trade.

And now they are demanding ‘first hour free’ changes to parking rules in both Lisburn and Newry.

But they criticised Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon for failing to visit the two city centres — and described a meeting with officials as “pretty useless.”

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce president Garry MacDonald accused what he called the “red coats” of overenforcement.

“Even the mayor’s car, which had a flag on the front of it, got booked by a red coat up in Market Square one time. Even the mayor is not exempt from getting a ticket these days,” he told an Assembly committee.

Later, he added: “The mayor’s car was at an event at the Linen Museum, it was three years ago now. I have no idea if the ticket was actually issued.”

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said it was disappointing Mrs Mallon refused to visit the two centres and a meeting with officials.

“Their approach was that they knew better than the traders in the city centre about their business than the traders themselves,” he said.

“At the heart of it is ensuring that Lisburn and Newry are on a level playing field with other towns that surround them, like Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge.”

A spokesperson for the minister, however, said she continues to engage with elected representatives, council officials and traders representatives and that officials had listened to the arguments about removing parking charges.

But charged parking spaces amounted to just five per cent of the total in Lisburn and less than 10 per cent of the total in Newry.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh council said it happened four years before the councils merged.

“It was all paid and sorted at the time.

“There’s been no issue with any of our recent mayors,” a statement added.