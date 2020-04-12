Pastor Lee McClelland credits his Covid-19 survival to cleaner's prayer

A North Belfast pastor who fought Covid-19 and won has said that God sent him a cleaner in hospital to help him pull through.

Pastor Lee McClelland from The Ark Church said the domestic came to him and prayed for him when no one else could visit in isolation.

And he said when he began to overcome the killer virus he asked God to send him a packet of Tayto prawn cocktail crisps and a tin of Coke - and his prayer was answered.

He said: "I was under incredible pressure, got drips up and all that they needed to do, but I remember those nights particularly, really crying out to the Lord and asked Him to help me and asked Him to even supernaturally just do something that would encourage me and bring me through.

"I remember the next day I had a night from hell and you've got to understand this in the isolation ward, when no one else can get in, when no one else, no pastor, no friend, no family members, when no one else was allowed in, God sent a cleaner.

"He left that day and then he says this as he stood at the door. He says: 'Son, could I pray for you?' I says: 'Absolutely'.

"And as he began to pray at the door, he couldn't touch me, he began to ask God the Holy Ghost to visit me. He began to ask God to heal my body and touch my lungs.

"He stood at that doorway and he pleaded that God Almighty would spare my life and to continue to use me.

"And what was incredible was that, after he left, he periodically would walk past my window and give me a thumbs-up.

"That night I remember I started to turn around. Could it have been the prayer of a cleaner?"

Pastor McClelland said that as he began to feel better his appetite returned and he prayed to God for crisps and cola - and his prayers were answered.

He said: "That night I began to desire a packet of prawn cocktail crisps, Tayto, and I asked the Lord because no one could get to me.

"The next morning the cleaner came, he brought in a bag and in that bag was two oranges, a tin of Coke and a packet of prawn cocktail crisps!"