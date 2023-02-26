Pat Ward’s widow says killers ruined family’s life: ‘My soulmate has been taken away’

The grieving widow of Pat Ward has told how her husband’s brutal killing left behind a life “full of emptiness” and said his killers should never walk free again.

The former amateur boxer (30) was kicked, beaten and stabbed to death by childhood pal Niall Cox and his lover Karen McDonald in Clogher in February 2019.

McDonald (37) was convicted of Mr Ward’s manslaughter last week, with ex-partner Cox (27) having earlier admitted murder. The pair will be sentenced later this year.

Following the unanimous verdict at Dungannon Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Ward’s widow Ellie (33) told Sunday Life she could never forgive his killers.

“Honestly I wouldn’t even be able to look at that woman if she tried to talk to me. I’d never accept any apology from her,” she said.

“They destroyed my whole life, my kids’ lives, our entire family and his parents’ lives. Apologising would never bring him back.

“It’s irrelevant to me how long they spend in jail because Pat is never coming back, but they don’t deserve to ever be allowed to walk the streets or be free in society again.

“I could never imagine a person going through this pain that we are carrying every day.

“If you let them out, they could do it to somebody else.”

Members of the Ward family maintained a dignified silence in the public gallery on Wednesday as the guilty verdict was delivered while McDonald sat sobbing in the dock.

Outside court, they expressed mixed emotions at the verdict as they held up a flag in memory of the amateur boxer.

Ellie said the trauma inflicted on her by Cox, who Pat treated “like a brother”, and McDonald would never heal.

She added: “I haven’t come to terms with it yet. It hasn’t sunk in properly. I’m lost and all over the place right now. I’m here but my mind is away.

“I’m tired. Imagine being put through a trial like that for three weeks.

“I’m still not back to myself. It will take me a long time to get back to anything like normality. In fact we’ll never come to terms with this. It is something we will never get over.

“We will spend the rest of our lives full of emptiness about someone that’s gone, and for what reason? We don’t know.

“We will never get over it. It’s four years later and here we are still trapped in 2019.

“I’ve been trapped there since it happened and we, as a family, have never moved forward from then.”

During the trial, McDonald claimed her relationship with Cox was abusive and she was a victim of domestic violence.

CCTV footage was shown to the jury of Mr Ward being dragged by Cox from McDonald’s home in McCrea Park, Clogher, to a nearby alleyway.

McDonald was seen carrying Pat’s legs in the footage, which the prosecution said showed her assisting and encouraging Cox in carrying out the savage attack.

McDonald gave evidence her relationship with Cox was violent, abusive and she feared he would kill her. However, the jury did not accept she that she had been acting under duress.

She admitted lying to Ellie, who called at the house looking for her husband the day after his killing, and lying to police during interviews after being arrested.

Speaking to Sunday Life in 2019, Ellie described being lied to by McDonald when she went looking for Pat, with the callous killer even inviting her round for tea.

She said: “I went over to that house at half past five in the morning looking for my husband. I got as far as the living room when the police passed.

“They were both there and she got really loud and aggressive all of a sudden. They gave me different stories about how long he’d been there the night before and what he had been doing.

“I asked if I could search the house and she said, ‘No, who do you think I am to have Pat Ward in this house?’

“She told me, ‘Get the f*** out’, and I said I just wanted to find my husband and asked them to let me know if they saw him.

“She said ‘Okay, pop round in the next few days for a cup of tea’. I remember standing outside as I was leaving and she kept looking upstairs.

“Since then, my whole life has been turned upside down. I don’t go to places where I have been with Pat. It feels like a really, really bad dream that I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from.

“My soulmate has been taken away and I just feel numb.”