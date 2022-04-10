Patrick Kielty: ‘My own family tragedy gave me licence to push the boundaries’

The Dundrum comic and TV presenter on why polarisation of politics is rich pickings for comedy

Patrick Kielty has compared the two communities warring in the Troubles as two pots of frogs being slow-boiled and “by the time we realised, we were cooked”.

In one of his most candid interviews ever, he said he felt “comedically bulletproof” on stage making jokes about politics because of what he went through, after his innocent dad, Jack, was murdered in 1988 by the UFF.

Patrick (51) said that appearing at The Belfast Empire comedy club in the ’90s was “almost like a therapy session” for him and his audience, but argued that in today’s woke world he might not be able to use the same dark humour he used back in his early days.

Patrick Kielty at The Empire Laughs Back comedy night in Belfast in the 1990s

His first major stand-up tour for seven years — called Borderline — is already underway and he was asked on BBC Radio 4 about growing up in Northern Ireland. Key for Kielty was having a “gritty, resilient sense of humour”.

“It’s really weird looking back on it, because when you’re in the midst of it, you don’t actually think that you have that resilience and that gritty sense of humour and you don’t think that anything you were going through at the time was weird,’’ he said.

A young Patrick Kielty (front right) carries his father's coffin in 1988

“And it’s only really looking back now that you realise that a lot of that stuff was really very strange.

“I think, in the darkest days, the way you got through stuff was with humour.

“And so that Belfast sense of humour, the Northern Irish sense of humour, was very much front and centre.

“Weirdly, I think if you look at how society is now, some of the jokes that people maybe would’ve been saying and laughing at to get through that dark humour, you might not be able to say them, let alone laugh at them, now.”

Stand-up star Patrick Kielty

Patrick was just 16 when his dad was shot dead, a life-changing event that shattered his childhood.

He said: “One of the things about growing up in Dundrum, Co Down, was you had the Mourne Mountains out in front of the house, you had four miles of beach, you had a cricket pitch at one end, you had a Gaelic football pitch at the other.

“And essentially as a small child it was heaven. Which was kind of just as well, because Ian Paisley [snr] had told us all that Catholics couldn’t go to heaven.

Patrick Kielty with the cast of Belfast, lord mayor of Belfast councillor Kate Nicholl and Belfast Film Festival director Michele Devlin

“So you realise what you thought was an idyllic childhood actually was. And Kenneth Branagh’s brilliant film Belfast shows this off, which is that there’s a really, really fine line between absolutely normal, idyllic life and things going horribly wrong.

“And, for us, that was visited upon us and my dad was killed, and he was one of the many, many innocent victims in Northern Ireland.

“Looking back on it now, one of the things that was strange was that everyone said they were very sorry, but nobody said they couldn’t believe it.

Patrick Kielty with wife Cat Deeley

“And so, we had kind of got ourselves into a place in Northern Ireland, where we were essentially like frogs being slow-boiled, in two separate pots of nationalism, and by the time we realised what was going on we were cooked.

“So it was really quite difficult, the process of making peace in Northern Ireland. It feels like yesterday’s story — and in many ways it is.

“But when you look around the world and how difficult it is to make peace, and revisiting that in my brain for this show, you realise what people did was kind of amazing — to come together and actually find that middle ground.”

Patrick was asked by Beeb presenter Rev Richard Coles more about the impact of his father’s killing.

The Radio 4 broadcaster said: “Your father was murdered by paramilitaries associated with the loyalist cause. I don’t mean to sound light-touch about it — it was almost collateral damage. Of course, it was much more than that to you.”

Patrick agreed: “One hundred per cent. I was 16, coming 17. My father was killed on my brother’s 18th birthday.

“We felt we were fully grown men weirdly by the time that event had actually happened. Looking back now we were kids.”

He was asked did he pick up a microphone instead of a weapon, but he baulked at the thought he was some sort of “comedy Batman”.

Patrick explained: “We felt we were full-formed and so that type of message would never have been an overt offer. So I think one of the things you do whenever you go through something traumatic, [your] first thought [is], ‘Woah, I don’t want anybody else to have to go through that.’

“So if you don’t want anyone else to have to go through it, then clearly the first base of that is you don’t want to cause that pain on anyone.

“There was very much a case of if [you were] going to get up there and you were going to do satire and there was stuff going down which was pretty serious, you did feel bulletproof.

“You felt comedically bulletproof, in terms of no one could turn around and say, ‘Well, what do you know?’ And no one could actually say, ‘Hmm, I think that’s a bit offensive.’ So I think it gave me a licence to be able to test the boundaries and push things.

“It’s that great Billy Connolly thing where he said, ‘It’s not about crossing the line, it’s about how you smile when you cross it and knowing just to smile and come back from it.’

“There’s that sort of finding your way, and I do think that being part of that awful club, everyone in Northern Ireland had known someone who had gone through something like that, be it immediate or a friend or whatever it was.

“So, in a way, our comedy club in Belfast, it wasn’t like a comedy club in London where you had a different audience every week. It was basically like a book club.

“You were kinda seeing a lot of the same faces every week, so you were almost working it out as a therapy session, which was quite nice.”

Patrick also revealed that moving to London to take his career to new heights “was meant to be career advancement” but admitted he “found it very difficult”.

He said: “It was one of those things that, after my dad was killed, I always thought, ‘Why could we not be more sane, like English people? Or more fun?’

“I was brought up Irish, but whenever you went to Dublin you weren’t Irish enough. And whenever you came to [London] you weren’t British enough either.

“So I struggled in terms of where my sense of place was, especially whenever I came to London back then.

“That’s kind of the crux of the [new stand-up] show — that idea that, in my head, growing up, I always felt that Northern Ireland was a crazy place; it was a bad news story. We were always told: ‘Aren’t they animals over there?’

“So that idea that we were the problem and then suddenly, to actually, so many years later, see decisions being taken that had nothing really to do with us and to be the collateral damage of it again, I thought that was an interesting time.

“I always say, with stand-up there’s really no point in getting on stage unless you’ve got something to say. And I think that when you’re from Northern Ireland, which has the sharp end of the deal with protocols and the fall-out of Brexit, if I’m not going to get up there and try to make a little bit of sense of it...

“I find it very strange to come from a society that was completely polarised and we didn’t actually make peace by taking back control; we actually made peace by just loosening the ties a little bit.

“So to see the world become a more binary place — I lived in America for a while, so you had that Democrat/Republican, Trump fake news, and in the UK Brexiteer/Remainer — to see the world going in a more binary, divided way was the germ to write this show.”