Patrick Kielty: Only time I was in awe was meeting Billy Connolly

Patrick Kielty has revealed that it was Billy Connolly who gave him the confidence to talk about the Troubles during his comedy routines.

The 51-year-old TV presenter is currently touring Ireland and the UK with his Borderline Live Tour which sees him return to his satirical roots with a personal take on borders, national identity and the future of the Union post-Brexit.

He explained: “There is a lot of stuff in this show about my childhood in Northern Ireland and how that made me look at the world and that’s thanks to Billy Connolly.

“He used to sit in London beside Michael Parkinson and tell him what it was like growing up in Glasgow. That was a big lesson to me.

“For a long time, I thought no one would be interested in hearing about my past but he gave me the courage to talk about it and, it turns out, people do want to know.

“Until now, I have never spoken about what happened to my Da in my stand-up but when you are doing a show about division, you have to have to mention the s**t stuff that happened when your country was divided.”

The comedian’s dad Jack was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries at his Co Down building firm in 1988 when Patrick was just 16.

Patrick, who is married to Cat Deeley and has two sons Milo, six, and James, three, said meeting the Big Yin was the only one who made him starstruck.

He added: “The only time I have ever been starstruck was meeting Billy Connolly. My legs turned to jelly and I couldn’t speak.

“I’ve met legends Muhammad Ali, Neil Armstrong and Nelson Mandela but coming face to face with my comedy hero was much more exciting and left me a quivering wreck.

“I couldn’t believe when I met him that he actually knew my name. Billy was such a huge part of my childhood. My Da was a builder, so the language in our house was pretty colourful at the best of times. His ‘f words’ were openly tolerated.

“I would give anything to go back to being 14 and sitting in my Da’s car listening to Connolly tapes and laughing so hard we ended up crying. Those are such special memories. He’s a massive link to my Da.”