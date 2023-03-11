Paul Brady criticises RTE over erasure of footage from iconic television series

MUSIC legend Paul Brady has launched a stinging attack on RTE after tapes of a much-loved television show were wiped.

The Strabane singer-songwriter accused the broadcaster of “artistic and cultural vandalism” as it was confirmed recordings have been erased.

The Paul Brady Songbook was screened on Sunday nights in 2002, celebrating more than 30 years of his work.

Guests on the shows included Bonnie Raitt, Van Morrison, Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler and Sinead O’Connor.

More than 30 songs were performed including Brady’s signature tunes Nobody Knows, Crazy Dreams and Nothing But the Same Old Story and top Irish musicians including Donal Lunny and Andy Irvine accompanied him on his hits such as The Island.

But when he approached RTE with the idea of putting out a DVD, he discovered the tapes no longer existed.

In his just-published autobiography, Brady says: “To my horror RTE had wiped the entire two weeks recording so that they could save money by using the tapes again.

“I was totally shocked and incandescent. It was well-known in the artistic community that RTE had been guilty in the past of the mass erasing of many iconic audio recordings of some of the greatest living Irish traditional music legends, again to save money.

“But I thought those days were gone and that, in the intense criticism that followed that discovery, lessons had been learned.”

RTE, however, insisted only some of the material which was not used has been discarded.

A statement said: “While a range of material was recorded for the series, the best of the recorded material was used to deliver a series of the highest quality.

“However, some of the material not used in the broadcast series was not kept by RTE.

“While this is regrettable, it is not unusual as it is standard industry practice. Having said that, RTE regrets that, while Paul did receive a number of tapes, not all of the original recordings were available.”

Paul Brady is in conversation with Ralph McLean at Rosemary Street Church in Belfast on April 28 at 8pm