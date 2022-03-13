Pay Covid fines or face jail, Santa’s grotto chef warned

Caterer hosted kids’ Christmas event at her home in Ballymena

A judge has told a businesswoman she’ll be jailed for 40 days if she fails to pay £3,000 in Covid fines for staging a Santa’s grotto in her home.

Caterer Jane Manders had denied charges of contravening the regulations and failing to comply with a prohibition notice in November 2020.

District Judge Nigel Broderick found her guilty of breaching the rules but marked the two charges as “dismissed on the grounds of duplicity because the penalties deal with the same set of facts”.

A council officer said Manders had been told she was not allowed to open the grotto, which was advertised on Facebook, on Shankbridge Road in Ballymena.

They added: “Manders told me there was no way she was going to close her grotto as she couldn’t afford to. She told me she had invested all the bookings money so far, and unless the council were going to pay her £20,000, she would not be closing.

“She said she had gone ahead and spent money on the grotto because Arlene Foster had promised that businesses would not be closed down again after the end of the four-week restriction period”.

A police officer said adults and children were present at the grotto, along with a Santa and an elf taking photographs.

He added the family agreed to leave after they were warned they were risking a fine.

When the officer spoke to Manders at a catering van, she “shouted at me, repeatedly demanding I arrest her and take her away despite my assurances that I would not be doing so”.

The officer said he was authorised to issue a £2,000 fine, following a previous £1,000 penalty.

Manders claimed the police “barged in on a child, upset the child and told the child [they were going to] arrest Santa Claus”. The officer claimed this was incorrect.

The defendant, who represented herself at the hearing, also claimed that the policeman threatened to arrest her, at which point “she lost her temper”.

“He was humiliating me. He was telling people that I was engaging in illegal activity,” Manders told the court.

The officer said bodycam footage documented his evidence.

Manders claimed she believed the grotto had been allowed to open at the time.

She also suggested that while she was working in a food van, the grotto was operated by others.

The defendant told the court: “I am a professional chef, not a Santa Claus. It wasn’t my Santa’s grotto.

“The police officers were only interested in one person — me and me alone. This was personal.”

But District Judge Broderick rejected her account of what had happened.

“I don’t believe that she can absolve her responsibilities by pointing the finger of blame at others,” he said.

“I am satisfied as a finding of fact that the defendant did breach the regulations”.

He warned her if she did not pay the £3,00 penalty notices, the default punishment would be 40 days in prison.

Manders told the court she wished to appeal the outcome.