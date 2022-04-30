Peace award nod for victims’ group

A LOCAL campaign group has been nominated for a prestigious international peace award for bringing together families affected by the Troubles.

The Truth and Justice Movement (TJM) is among several organisations shortlisted for the European Citizen’s Prize 2022, which recognises mutual understanding and cross-border co-operation.

The European Parliament established the award in 2008.

Among those involved in TJM are relatives of victims of the IRA Birmingham pub bombings, the Omagh bomb, and killings carried out by state protected loyalist paramilitary agents.

Victims’ campaigner Raymond McCord said the group was delighted to be nominated.

“We we nominated by Irish Senator Mark Daly, who has really helped us highlight everyone’s opposition to a Troubles amnesty, both north and south of the border,” he said.

“For an organisation that’s only been going a year we’ve achieved so much and its a nice reward to be nominated.”