Pensioner (65) appears in Belfast court after extradition on child sex abuse charges

A pensioner has appeared in court after being extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland on historic sex charges.

Seamus Leo McGreevey was brought before Belfast Magistrates’ Court via telephone link on Saturday following the issue of a European Arrest Warrant.

The 65-year-old faces eight charges of alleged indecent assault on a child on dates between September 1987 and June 1988.

No application for bail was made and he is being held for questioning in Bangor police station.

McGreevey, who has an address on Ballykeel Road in Rathfriland, Co Down, was remanded in custody by District Judge Fiona Bagnall until September 21 when a bail application is due to be made.