Pensioner in dock at 77 on pimp charges

Trio appear over sickening litany of alleged sex crimes

This is one of three pensioners due to stand trial accused of controlling prostitution and human trafficking.

Robert Rodgers faces seven charges of allegedly exploiting women sexually for gain spanning more than eight years.

The 77-year-old is accused of inciting one woman to become a prostitute sometime between February 2015 and April 2016.

Rodgers is also charged with controlling the same woman’s prostitution for gain for himself or a third party between February 2015 and June last year.

He is further charged with controlling another alleged prostitute’s activities and of trafficking the woman between January 2015 and September 2020.

Rodgers, of the Antrim Road in north Belfast, is also charged with the same offences against a third woman between May and September 2020.

Belfast Crown Court

During a brief hearing at Belfast Crown on Thursday, he entered not guilty pleas to all the alleged offences and was released on continuing bail.

At the same court two men also appeared on a lengthy list of charges in relation to the same case.

One is Oliver James MacCormack, whose address was only given as Maghaberry Prison.

The 70-year-old faces a total of 65 charges, to which he each pleaded not guilty as they were put to him, namely:

21 counts of human trafficking;

12 counts of controlling prostitution for gain for himself or a third party;

Seven counts of rape;

Seven counts of paying for sexual services;

Five counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine;

Three counts of encouraging or assisting the commission of sexual offences including rape and sexual assault;

Two counts of sexual assault.

He also faces single counts each of inciting a woman to become a prostitute, attempting to choke or suffocate a woman into unconsciousness to allow her to be raped, intimidation of a witness, perverting the course of justice, causing a person to engage in a sexual act, paying for sexual services, offering to supply a class A drug and arranging for the payment of sexual services of a woman with a belief that she would be sexually assaulted.

Robert Rodgers

All of the charges against MacCormack are alleged to have been committed on dates between January 2015 and June last.

Standing alongside him in the dock was Kenneth Harvey, of Killynure Road in Carryduff, Co Down, but who is now being held in prison on remand.

Harvey (62) is accused of trafficking a woman for exploitation on dates unknown between May and September 2020.

He is also accused of inciting the same woman to become a prostitute between May and June that year and controlled her activities as a prostitute for gain between May and December 2020.

Harvey is also alleged to have attempted to pay the same woman for sex and of raping the same woman on dates unknown in May 2020.

He is further accused of trafficking another woman for exploitation, controlling her as a prostitute, sexually assaulting and raping her on dates unknown between March 2015 and September 2020.

Harvey is also alleged to have trafficked a third woman for exploitation and to have controlled her activities as a prostitute for gain between March 2020 and April this year. In addition to the human trafficking and controlling prostitution charges, Harvey also faces two counts of paying for sex between September 2020 and 2021; and March 2021 and April 2022.

As the charges were put to him Harvey replied “not guilty” to each one. After hearing the pleas, His Honour Judge Mark Reel adjourned all matters for trial preparation and listed all three cases for review on July 3.