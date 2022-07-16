Pensioners in line for fuel cash despite Stormont crisis

PENSIONERS will still receive their winter fuel cash injection despite the lack of a Stormont Executive.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey confirmed the go-ahead for the one-off payment for pensioner households.

Given soaring inflation and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis it will be good news for thousands of elderly across the province facing a tough autumn and winter.

The Sinn Fein Minister said her department was continuing to liaise with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in London on the issue.

“Despite the absence of a functioning Executive or agreed Executive budget, my department will continue to engage with DWP and make the necessary arrangements to ensure the proposed one-off £300 winter fuel payment for pensioner households is available here,” Ms Hargey said.

The allowance is normally paid automatically in November or December of each year and the amount which individuals receive varies.

The higher rate of £300 is paid to those over 80 living alone, while those living with another each receive £150.

For the under-80s, those on their own get £200. If there is another qualifying individual, each will get £100. The payment does not affect benefits.

The Department of Communities said senior citizens who believed they were entitled should make a claim if they have not received any money by the middle of next January.