‘People swear at me in every match’: Young football referee warns of epidemic of bad behaviour

A young Belfast referee wants to give the red card to abusive behaviour at football matches after he was subjected to disgusting social media trolling following a women’s Irish league game earlier this year.

Irish FA match official Ben Shepherd (21) said the abuse after a high-profile match in June “crossed a line”.

While he accepts passions run high in football, he believes it is time to take a stand against bad behaviour on and off the field.

Ben is backing the IFA’s Catch Yourself On campaign, which is designed to tackle the problem.

When the strategy was launched, keyboard warriors took to social media to claim taking abuse was a referee’s job.

But Ben said: “I think you’ll find it’s not our job. It seems to be ingrained in people to go to football and shout and scream at the referee for 90 minutes.

“Nine games out of 10 it is there. You’d maybe get one game where there is very little, or another where it’s just the usual insults.

“People swear at me at every game. It can be quite tough. To say it doesn’t bother me would be a lie.”

While Ben has come in for sectarian abuse at some matches, he said the onslaught he suffered after the women’s game was the worst yet.

He added: “I didn’t award a penalty to one of the teams. The fans gave me a tough time both at the match and afterwards online.

“There were some really horrible messages on social media.”

He is used to abuse but was still shocked by some of the abhorrent comments that appeared.

“The worst abuse I’ve had is online,” Ben continued. “Everything is about the referee — they don’t care about the game.”

While he has learned to handle some of the barracking referees suffer, it is a culture he feels has to change.

“The IFA is very good if a referee comes to them with a problem. There is a good support network there. It has been a long time coming for a campaign this big to kick off,” he said.

One of the Catch Yourself On initiative’s goals is to boost referee retention and recruitment of match officials at all levels of the game.

Ben recently secured a promotion which will see him officiating in Premier Intermediate League games, but it was an entirely unexpected event that put him on course to becoming a referee.

“My friend and I went to watch my local team, Cregagh, and the referee didn’t show up,” he explained.

“My mate said, ‘It’d be funny if you jumped in and did it,’ so I jumped in, did it and really enjoyed it.”

A week later, Ben joined the official IFA refereeing course, which involved a three-hour session once a week for a month.

“Afterwards it was a case of, ‘Here’s a whistle and cards, go and enjoy yourself’,” he told Sunday Life.

Aged just 17, he officiated at children’s football matches, before graduating to Northern Ireland Football League games, having previously played football to youth level as a centre half for Sydenham United.

“My first game as a referee was Cliftonville U16 vs Carrick U16, which went well,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns put a halt to games, but he returned to regular fixtures after the rules were relaxed.

“I joined the National Referee Academy where officials my age have mentors and coaches,” Ben said.

“Through the academy, young referees provide a network of support for each other, learning how to hone their skills with the use of recorded games and the sharing of feedback.”

While that referees prepare themselves for high passions, Ben believes the IFA campaign is sorely needed.

He said: “When you tell anybody that you’re refereeing, the first question they ask is always, ‘Why?’

“I say that I enjoy it. You have to enjoy it because if you don’t, you simply couldn’t do it. I know it can be passionate and people can shout and scream, but if you don’t enjoy that atmosphere then whenever people cross that line, it does become too much.”

Despite the online trolling and abuse at matches, Ben would tell any would-be referees to “just do it”.

“No matter what you do in life, you are going to upset somebody,” he said.

“You go to work and you’re going to upset somebody. Just because you are upsetting somebody doesn’t make you wrong for doing it.

“If you act to the best of your ability, act with integrity and be honest, that’s all you can do. You can’t do anything else.

“No referee steps out onto the pitch and says, ‘They’re not winning today’. You step out to try and do your best.”

Ben admitted to being his worst critic when it came to contentious decisions.

“It’s all part of the learning process, and the increasing use of technology at games means referees are under more scrutiny than ever before,” he said.

“It would be naive of me to think I am flawless, so yes, I have looked at decisions and possibly reflected that I didn’t get it 100 per cent correct.”

Ben believes tougher sanctions for clubs following incidents of unacceptable behaviour towards match officials are important.

“Teams should have a degree of responsibility for their fanbase. The clubs have more of a responsibility for their fans than us,” he said.

“I’m not saying that they have to be blamed for every single spectator. It is a passionate game, we know that. We know that there is going to be some shouting and screaming.

“Every decision we make will upset 50 per cent of the people there and make the other 50 per cent really happy.

“It’s a competitive game, but there is also a point where you draw the line and say, ‘That’s too much. You can’t do that’.

“Some people think we are robots, but if people talk to me I never have a problem explaining my decisions to anyone.

“You might not like it, but come to me and ask me. But speak to me like I’m a person, don’t speak down to me.”

The IFA campaign includes increased sanctions for the people behind abuse, as well as educational interventions through close collaboration with the Irish FA Foundation.

Clubs will also be asked to nominate a new match official liaison officer who will act as a single point of contact for supporting referees and linesmen at games, with a pilot programme to be rolled out next year.

Catch Yourself On will encourage players, coaches, club officials, supporters and parents to think about their behaviour towards referees to eradicate abuse and protect the safety and wellbeing of match officials.

Mike Riley, the IFA’s new head of refereeing, said: “A football match should be a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, including players, fans and all match officials.”

Ben’s favourite matches to officiate at are the big derby occasions.

“Any big derby game is always good fun. There’s always that heightened intensity,” he said.

And when it comes to his goals, progressing as a match official is the endgame. “I got promoted last season after a tough season,” he said.

“To get the news was more satisfying than any single match.”