Performers play the fool at Belfast street festival

The Festival of Fools is back again this year

The Festival of Fools continues for the next two days

The Festival of Fools was on show in Belfast on Saturday

Expect some clowning around this bank holiday weekend in Belfast city centre with the return of Ireland’s largest free street performance festival.

Festival of Fools got underway on Saturday as our pictures show and continues on Sunday and Monday with two days of jam-packed, all-inclusive entertainment for the whole family including circus, magic, puppetry and much more.

This year’s programme features a host of award-winning talent from across the globe including Irish, Swedish, Korean, English and Portuguese nationals and for the first time offers a range of drop-in workshops for children and adults alike and performances by young people in partnership with 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast.

Highlights from this year’s festival, include highly-skilled, breath-taking swinging trapeze performance from Avital and Jochen, a duo from Germany providing the Big Finish in Writer’s Square on Sunday.

There’ll also be an ingenious aerial show around and on top of a black taxi with Pirates of the Carabina, world class unicycling by Janna Wohlfarth and the usual amount of comedy and acrobatic chaos on the streets of Belfast with Gary & Pel, Cat & Mouse Theatre and local company Síolta Circus.

■ For the full programme visit www.foolsfestival.com