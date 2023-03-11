Perv warned he’ll be jailed after admitting raft of sex offences against schoolgirl (14)

THIS is the creep who has been warned that he faces a “significant’’ jail sentence after he admitted a catalogue of sex offences against a young girl.

A few weeks ago at Antrim Crown Court, 31-year-old Kieran O’Kane admitted seven counts of sexual activity with a female child and four counts of sexual communication with the same girl.

That still left more than two dozen allegations relating to the making, inciting and possessing of indecent images of a child on dates between October 9, 2021, and March 1 last year.

Last Monday when O’Kane was due to go on trial for the remaining offences, the paedophile finally confessed his guilt to all but two of the offences.

None of the facts surrounding the catalogue of depravity were opened by prosecuting counsel but previous courts heard that when the victim told O’Kane, “Look I’m only 14, is that ok,” the creep told her “the younger the better.”

During a contested bail application, a police officer told how the teenage schoolgirl’s parent found a shocking video of her with O’Kane.

That parent also took a “large volume of screenshots and conversations” from an Instagram account linked to O’Kane where the messages were “highly sexualised.”

O’Kane called the girl his “dirty little secret” and asked her to send nude pictures of herself.

When his mobile was examined, the shocked cops uncovered that he had “asked her to have sex with him and maybe other people”.

While Judge Alistair Devlin adjourned sentencing to allow time for the completion of a pre-sentence probation report and for O’Kane to be freed on bail, he warned the pervert he faces a “significant” spell in jail given the charges he has pleaded guilty to.

O’Kane will find out his fate in May, but in the meantime the creep, from Colombia Park in Dungiven, was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.