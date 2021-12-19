Pervert appeared on BBC show while accused of child sex offences

The pervert owner of a children’s play centre appeared in a BBC NI show while accused of multiple child sex offences, Sunday Life can reveal.

One of Lee Brian Nugent’s alleged victims saw him in an episode of Tricked-Out Tractors last month.

During a hearing at Dungannon Crown Court on Friday, the Omagh man (41) admitted three charges of voyeurism, two counts of possessing an indecent image of a child and one of distributing an indecent image of a child.

He did not enter a plea to a charge of taking an indecent image of a child and it was left on the books.

All the charges against him were dated between July 3 and August 23, 2019.

Judge Peter Irvine QC released Nugent, of Castleroddy Road, on continuing bail and ordered him to return for sentencing on February 22.

The mother of one of the girls involved in the charges told this newspaper she and her daughter were “disgusted” when they saw him on TV.

She added: “My daughter was watching [TV] and his big head came on. She was in a terrible state. She is terrified of him because she thinks he is going to come and get her.

“I rang the BBC and asked how they could let a man who was facing these offences appear. They told me they are taking the allegation very seriously and were going to investigate.

“Nobody knew until the story came out in the paper last month. Tricked-Out Tractors and the BBC didn’t know.”

After the woman lodged a complaint, the BBC removed the episode from the iPlayer and launched an investigation.

Nugent is the owner of Nuggie’s Den on the outskirts of Omagh. According to Companies House, he is also the director of a hot-tub hire business owned by his wife Orla, who previously threatened Sunday Life with legal action and claimed her husband did not own the play centre.

She told our reporter: “These are businesses that I run. He has a limited company. He doesn’t run Nuggie’s Den, that’s me. I own it.

She added: “The policies and everything like that are in my name.”