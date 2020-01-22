Pervert ex-cop complains after we reveal he lives next to Belfast play-park

A paedophile ex-cop has moaned to the Police Ombudsman about this newspaper revealing how he was living next to a popular family play-park.

Sacked policeman Robert Ainscough wants to know who told Sunday Life about his bail address next to Belfast’s Botanic Gardens.

The pervert is currently behind bars, having been jailed for 13-and-a-half months for possessing more than 16,000 indecent images of children and misconduct in public office.

His misconduct included taking photographs of himself in PSNI station toilets in full uniform with his privates exposed and sending the images to three women.

The 34-year-old lodged a complaint with PSNI watchdog Marie Anderson’s office, alleging that the information in our exposé may have come from the PSNI.

An Ombudsman investigator later wrote to this newspaper seeking details about the story.

What Ainscough did not know is that his address was listed on court documents.

The Dublin-born sex offender is currently holed up in Maghaberry Prison following his conviction.

At Craigavon Crown Court in November he admitted six counts of misconduct in a public office and 13 charges of making indecent images of children, with all the offences committed on dates between February 2014 and September 2016.

His crimes came to light after one of the women he sent pictures to notified the police.

The woman declined to make a formal statement but allowed an investigating officer to take screenshots from her phone.

After Ainscough was arrested, an examination of his phone showed he had been exchanging sexually explicit messages, photos and videos with three women while on duty.

He had also taken screenshots of a man he claimed he was about to arrest. When sending one of the pictures to one of the women, Ainscough joked the man “looked like a kung fu master”.

While investigating the scale of his misconduct, officers discovered thousands of indecent images of children on pen drivers, memory sticks, laptops and hard drives owned by the pervert.

In November last year Judge Roseanne McCormick QC ordered Ainscough, who was sacked by the PSNI in July 2017, to serve half of his sentence in custody and half on probation. She also banned him from working with children for 10 years and imposed a decade-long Sexual Offences Prevention Order designed to protect the public.

The judge said Ainscough had “lost his career, his good character and the respect he would have had in the community”.

Speaking afterwards, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Lee McNevison described the offending as “serious” and “more shocking given the individual’s prior occupation”.

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone, no matter what their profession, who thinks they can get away with this type of crime,” he added.

“We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that victims receive the justice they deserve.”

