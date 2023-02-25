Pervert sent explicit pics to schoolgirl (13) when drunk and high

A Belfast pervert was drunk and high when he sent a series of explicit messages and pictures to a 13-year-old schoolgirl, a court has heard.

Craigavon Crown Court heard even though he knew full well he was almost 30 years older than the schoolgirl, 43-year-old Gavin Anthony Gillen still engaged the child in a series of flirtatious, sexually explicit messages, telling the teenager “she was a total honey.”

Gillen, from Milfort Avenue in Dunmurry, was due to be sentenced on Thursday after he confessed to one count of sexual communication with a child “for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification,” but Judge Peter Irvine KC adjourned the case and said he wanted to reconsider all of the papers before deciding what to do with the creep. Earlier, prosecuting counsel Nicole Auret outlined how the offence was committed in the early hours of December 17, 2020, when Gillen began sending the girl messages.

The barrister described how Gillen began by commenting on skimpy clothes and asking her “if she had seen porn” before asking questions about male genitalia. He then sent her pictures of genitalia “several times” but warned her to delete them.

The police were alerted and were able to take screen shots of the messages “but that was the extent of the co-operation” of the teenager and her family, the court heard.

Arrested and interviewed, Gillen accepted he knew the girl was just 13 when he was sending her sexualised messages and the explicit images.

Claiming he had been in a bar drinking and taking cocaine, Gillen further claimed “he was trying to advise her to stay away from boys and said that he was a homosexual man.”

He maintained the images he sent were not of his own genitalia but did accept his behaviour “was inappropriate.”

Ms Auret said the prosecution “do not accept any suggestion that the defendant was in some way a gay man warning the injured party about boys.”

She revealed that searches of Gillen’s devices had uncovered other “flirtatious chats” with women and also that he had looked up heterosexual adult pornography.

Defence counsel Conor Lunny said Gillen is “quite emotional about the devastation that his actions have done to his own life and relations with his close family.”

“I’m under strict instructions to offer sincere and full apologies, for what it’s worth, to the injured party and her family,” said the barrister.

Adjourning the case to Tuesday, Judge Irvine said he “wanted to reflect on all matters that have been outlined” and although he freed Gillen on bail until then, he warned the pervert “do not take that as any indication as to how this matter will be dealt with.”