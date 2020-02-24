Pervert who lured schoolgirl to forest before molesting and strangling her is back on Northern Ireland streets

Three notorious murderers (from left) David McVeigh, Gerry Stokes and Barry Skinner walk through the gates of Maghaberry high-security prison

David McVeigh, who murdered and sexually assaulted vulnerable 14-year-old Janet Swanson, is enjoying prolonged periods of temporary release from Maghaberry Prison ahead of being freed permanently.

This is despite a judge saying that "the greatest possible caution should be exercised before releasing him".

Sunday Life snapped the 39-year-old predator in the company of two other killers - UDA hitman Barry Skinner (39) and knife maniac Gerry Stokes (56) - dandering out the gates of the high-security jail.

The trio, who are all nearing the end of life sentences, were recently released for 10 days to stay with family and friends.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie calling for answers as to why they were all released at the same time. The politician also called for tougher sentences with more serious consideration given for "punishment, deterrence and the protection of the public".

He said: "It is absolutely crucial that the justice system realises the importance of maintaining public confidence. Therefore decisions that result in dangerous individuals being released for extended periods before their sentence is completed must be explained to the widest possible audience.

"It is not enough for the justice system to simply shrug and say, 'They have done their time, we have to release them'. If people pose a threat to the public, then they should not be released."

Jail sources described the decision to free child sex killer McVeigh as being particularly high-risk. He has been thrown off previous pre-release schemes after concerns were raised about his behaviour. These include suspected drug use and shoplifting.

Prison staff tasked with monitoring McVeigh are also worried by his close relationship with killer rapist Ricky Close - an ex-French Foreign Legionnaire who murdered retired Co Down teacher Daphne Taylor while on bail for sexual assault.

Another of his close friends is gunman Jimmy Hunter (57), who went on the run from Maghaberry last year and was recently moved to a jail in England.

"McVeigh is one of the most devious inmates in the prison," a security source told Sunday Life.

"No one here can understand how he is back on temporary release when he was thrown off two other previous schemes for rule-breaking.

"His relationship with Ricky Close is another major cause for concern. They are two convicted murderers and sex offenders, and they bring out the worst in each other."

McVeigh was given another period of temporary release two weeks ago to attend the funeral of a close relative.

Until recently he has managed to cover up the fact that he was convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting a child because the Northern Ireland man's crimes occurred in England.

Our source added: "McVeigh made out to the other prisoners in Maghaberry that it was a spur of the moment killing of an adult, he never let on his victim was a 14-year-old schoolgirl. The other inmates only found out recently and they are horrified."

Janet Swanson

McVeigh was only a teenager himself when he murdered and sexually assaulted Janet Swanson in 1995. He met his victim through his dad who was dating her mum.

The killer exploited this link to lure vulnerable Janet to a forest near Leeds where he carried out a violent sexual assault before strangling her with the drawstring of an anorak and dumping her body in a ditch.

After McVeigh was arrested he denied involvement until the second day of his trial when he entered guilty pleas.

This was after he realised a lottery ticket found in Janet's pocket led cops to CCTV from the supermarket where it was bought.

The footage showed McVeigh with his victim just hours before the murder.

Jailing the child sex killer for life with a minimum 16 years, Judge Timothy Walker branded him "extremely dangerous", saying: "The greatest possible caution should be exercised before releasing him".

McVeigh's sentence was later reduced on appeal to a minimum 13 years, and he was moved back to prison in Northern Ireland in 2000.

The killers, in whose company he was photographed leaving Maghaberry Prison for 10 days of freedom, are also regarded as extremely dangerous.

UDA hitman Barry Skinner is considered a "psycho" and given a wide berth, even by other life sentence inmates.

The bodybuilder has spent the past 17 years behind bars having been convicted of the 2002 drugs feud murder of his former pal Alexander McKinley (22), who was shot in the back of the head. Skinner was named in court as the gunman who carried out the well-planned murder.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Higgins said: "This was not a chance encounter. There is no sign of panic. This was an execution that was carried out with deliberation.

"The shooting of Alexander McKinley was not a random incident but was pre-planned, and involved luring him, at an appropriate time, to a rendezvous point."

Gerry Stokes, the third convicted murderer pictured by Sunday Life walking out the gates of Maghaberry jail, was jailed for life in 2008 for stabbing James Forsythe to death in Scotland. A judge ordered the thug to spend at least 14 years behind bars.

Prior to the killing, Stokes had served a 12-year jail sentence for a serious assault. His criminal record stretching back 40 years to 1979 also includes convictions for robbery, possession of firearms, and for numerous crimes of dishonesty.

