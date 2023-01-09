PHA to take action after rise in vaping among young people in NI

Contrary to the argument that vaping is a way to stop smoking, it has become a way to start. Photo: PA

Health chiefs are drawing up plans to tackle rising levels of vaping among young people.

Alarm bells have been sounded after vapes laced with the drug Spice have become available.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty asked the Department of Health what action it has taken to educate young people about the dangers of vaping.

And he warned there has been an increase in underage vaping "that has begun to include the use of vapes laced with the drug Spice”.

The Department said: "Recent reports from other parts of the UK indicate a rise in youth vaping.

“We will continue to monitor this position and will consider appropriate mechanisms to reduce youth uptake as part of our strategic work on tobacco control.”

More than a dozen children in the Greater Manchester have collapsed after vaping fake cannabis oil which contained the dangerous synthetic drug which is called Spice.

It is almost a year since regulations were introduced prohibiting the sale and proxy purchase of nicotine inhaling products to under-18s.

They are enforced by district council enforcement officers and apply to all types of nicotine containing e-cigarettes including disposable devices.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) also commissions a smoking prevention uptake programme for children and young people called Smoke Busters which includes the harms linked to vaping.

It is aimed at around 6,000 children in year six and seven classes in primary schools across Northern Ireland.

The PHA along with the Council for the Curriculum, Exams and Assessment is also exploring a post primary school programme on vaping which could also be accessed by community and youth groups and carers.

The Department which now has no Minister said the PHA continues to work with voluntary organisations, the PSNI as well as health and social care agencies “to raise awareness of issues around young people using spice.”