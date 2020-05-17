Philomena and Derek join forces for charity song

It Won't Rain Forever was released on Friday, with proceeds from the song supporting the charities Age NI and the Republic's Alone.

It was the first time the two stars have recorded a track together.

However, they have brushed shoulders in the past, with Derek penning the song My Life, My Music, My Memories to coincide with the release of Philomena's autobiography.

This week Co Tyrone's 'Queen of Country' reached a landmark 58 years in showbiz and up until the outbreak of the coronavirus was still performing.

With social distancing regulations in place, both Derek and Philomena had to record their vocals separately in their homes, with working together in a studio ruled out for the foreseeable future.

It Won't Rain Forever was written after Derek watched Philomena's Skype interview with Miriam O'Callaghan on the Late Late Show last month, in which she spoke about only being able to see her grandchildren through the window of her home because of social distancing.

"I must admit the setting up of the remote recording was difficult - it's not the studio set-up we are both used to. However, we are delighted with how it has turned out," Derek said.

The pair teamed up with Age NI and Alone because they wanted to shine a light on the issues faced by elderly and vulnerable in these difficult times.

If you would like to donate to either or both of the two charities, visit www.derekryanmusic.com/donate.

It Won't Rain Forever will be included on Derek's next album, which he is currently working on, and is available through Spotify and other streaming and digital platforms.