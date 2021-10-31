Photo finish at Down Royal as race fans go extra furlong for Ladies Day

Best Dressed Lady, Sarah Foy

Katie Hardy and Holly Wallace

Racegoers at Down Royal

Shannon Campbell and Cameron Currie

Spectators at Down Royal

Ella Stevenson and Melissa Black

Jane Moore, Christine Sloan, Chloe Burgess, Sarah Moore, Suzanne Kelly and Sara Gwynne

Racegoers at Down Royal

Shannon Campbell and Cameron Currie

Racegoers pictured at Down Royal

Tamaran Hill, Nicola Montgomery and Eve Kielty

Kim Kelly and Joyce Wells

Maeve Morgan, Elsa Nasibi and Grace Burns

Jane Moore, Christine Sloan and Chloe Burgess

Sarah Moore, Suzanne Kelly and Sara Gwynne

Christopher Woodhouse

FIRST past the post in the Down Royal styles stakes yesterday was Sarah Foy, who took home the best-dressed prize.

The 31-year-old, from Co Mayo, won package worth £4,000, including Hydra Facial’s INTRAcel Pro and Profhilo treatments, bespoke skincare regime and IV Cocktail Drip, teeth whitening treatment and Skinade supplements.

The top prize in the day’s racing was also taken by a woman, with jockey Bryony Frost riding the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon to victory in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

The best-dressed competition was judged by Emma Cunningham, from sponsor Dr Emma Clinics, and Kim Kelly, editor of Local Women Magazine, with Cool FM Breakfast Show host and fashion stylist Rebecca McKinney hosting proceedings.

Sarah wore a classic cream Reiss dress, striking orange Canella Lane coat and fabulous Laura Hanlon headpiece.

Emma Cunningham said: “The standard of style was exceptional, with ladies going the extra furlong to ensure they were top of the fashion stakes, making it an extremely difficult decision for our judges.

“Sarah really stood out in the crowd and we are delighted to crown her this year’s best-dressed lady.”

Claire Rutherford, sales and marketing director at Down Royal Racecourse, added: “The spectacle of Ladies Day provides an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing and we’re delighted that Sarah has been chosen as our winner.”