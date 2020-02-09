Picture shows UDA boss Gary Fisher's promise to expel Simms from terror gang 'a lie'

Pic shows Colin Simms is still in favour with UDA despite arrest over Glenn Quinn death

UDA drug dealer and death driver Colin Simms at David 'Dee Dee' McMaw's wedding in Carrickfergus. Simms is centre.

South East Antrim UDA chief Gary Fisher is today exposed as a liar over promises that he ditched a drug dealer questioned by cops about the murder of innocent Glenn Quinn.

In the aftermath of the horrific Carrickfergus killing, the loyalist godfather told UDA men that Colin Simms had been abandoned by the terror gang.

However, this picture proves Fisher's words to be false. It shows how hated Simms played a leading role at the wedding of David 'Dee Dee' McMaw (31), who last year was cleared of the UDA feud murder of ex-UDA boss Geordie Gilmore.

The 39-year-old served as a groomsman along with McMaw's older brother Darren 'Mushy' McMaw (35), and 'Scotch' Brian McLean (38), who were also acquitted of the UDA killing.

The four later took to the floor to dance to loyalist anthem Simply the Best alongside other figures closely associated with the terror gang.

Images of the wedding, which were widely shared on social media, have angered rank-and-file members of the South East Antrim UDA disgusted at the murder of harmless Glenn Quinn.

The 47-year-old, who was battling an incurable liver disease, was beaten to death at his Carrickfergus flat on January 3.

Glen Quinn who was beaten to death at his home in Carrickfergus.

His crime in the eyes of the UDA was to badmouth the group over arson attacks it carried out on a garage business owned by his friend Joe Dunlop. Colin Simms has been linked to these attacks.

"The picture of Simms at Dee Dee McMaw's wedding proves that Gary Fisher is a liar," a UDA source told Sunday Life.

"The day after Glenn Quinn was murdered he held a meeting and told everyone there that any UDA man arrested in connection with it were out on their own.

"Colin Simms was arrested, so then how was he able to go to a wedding with other South East Antrim UDA men three weeks later?"

As part of his police bail conditions Simms has to live at a house in Larne and is banned from entering the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus where Glenn Quinn was beaten to death. Arrested alongside him were a 38-year-old man and a 48-year-old female who were also freed on bail with restrictions on their movements.

However, these conditions did not prevent Simms attending Dee Dee McMaw's wedding last week at the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus.

The pair, along with fellow groomsmen 'Mushy' McMaw and 'Scotch' Brian McLean enjoyed a mammoth boozing session, posing for photographs together draped over a stairwell.

Simms is hated in Carrickfergus for killing popular local girl Stephanie Horner in a car crash while drunk and high on drugs.

He served a five-year prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving.

In 2015 the UDA thug narrowly escaped jail when he was given a suspended jail term despite pleading guilty to importing £350,000 of cannabis and possessing the drug with intent to supply.

Simms was back behind bars for a month in 2018 having been convicted of criminal damage and doing a provocative act. The offences were linked to UDA feuding in Carrickfergus.

Police are investigating reports that in the days leading up to Glenn Quinn's murder, the loyalist assaulted the former barman - a claim he denies.

As part of their probe detectives seized a dog which accompanied the four-man UDA gang when they burst into their victim's flat armed with baseball bats and iron bars. DNA samples taken from the property that may identify the killers are still being examined.

Vulnerable Glenn was beaten so badly that he suffered multiple broken ribs and his family had to keep the lid on his coffin throughout the wake.